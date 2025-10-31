Here’s why Andrew’s loss of titles does not affect Princess Beatrice, Eugenie

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has officially been stripped of his royal titles, including “prince,” which has now sparked questions about whether the revocation of his titles affect will affect the royal status of his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
Speaking to GB News on Thursday, October 3, royal biographer Tom Bower shone a spotlight on the debate, addressing what will happen to the former Duke of York’s daughters.
Bower revealed that even though King Charles’s younger brother has lost his titles, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will keep theirs protected by a royal decree.
He explained, “The daughters of the son of a sovereign, that’s HRH Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, retain their titles because of the George V letters patent of 1917”
"I think in the end it boils down to this: why should the daughters suffer for the sins of the father?” Bower continued, adding, "Wherever you go, people say they’re very decent young women who have only the best of intentions, and they shouldn’t be humiliated. I think that’s fair enough."
The royal author went on to say that the decision regarding Andrew was “a matter of confronting him with reality,” noting that King Charles had finally acted decisively after years of damaging headlines.
Bower further noted that Andrew did not object when the monarch forced him to surrender his royal titles because he had no choice.