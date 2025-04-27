Alexander Zverev defeats Fokina amid controversial photo incident at Madrid Open

Alexander Zverev was given a warning for taking a picture of ball mark that was in dispute, adding to the controversy over line-calling on the clay court during the Madrid Open.
Despite this, Zverev managed to defeat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Sunday, April 27 with a score of 2-6, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-0) to move into last 16.
Although Zverev won his match, the victory was overshadowed by a disagreement.
He was convinced that a backhand shot from his opponent, Fokina, in the 10th game of the second set had gone out but the electronic system called it in.
Zverev told the umpire, Mohamed Lahyani, that there was a "malfunction in the system."
When his complaints were ignored, he took a picture of ball mark with his phone.
For this, he was given a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Similar events:
Earlier this month, Aryana Sabalenka was also warned for taking a photo during a match in Stuttgart.
Additionally, former Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka shared an image of a disputed call from another Madrid match on social media.
What's next for Zverev?
Zverev will next face one of two Argentine players, either No 20 seed Francisco Cerúndolo or Francisco Comesaña.