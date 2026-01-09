Shahid Kapoor's dark transformation in 'O Romeo' leaves fans speechless

Trending
  By Hafsa Noor
Shahid Kapoor has released the striking first-look poster of his upcoming film O Romeo.

On Friday, January 9, the Kabir Singh actor took to Instagram and dropped his fierce and blood-soaked look from the most-awaited movie.

While releasing the poster on social media, Shahid penned, “Romeo O Romeo where art thou O’ROMEO ! Catch a peek into the world of #ORomeo. Out Tomorrow! #SajidNadiadwala presents. A @vishalrbhardwaj film. Releasing in cinemas 13th Feb 2026.”

The poster featured Shahid screaming with his mouth wide open, face, neck, and hands smeared with blood, cuts and bruises everywhere.

Dressed in a dark, undone shirt, rocking a belt, rings, bracelets, and a chain necklace, Shahid's look screams raw intensity.

Shortly after the Indian actor dropped the poster and release date of the film, his fans swarmed the comment section with excitement.

A fan wrote, "Woah, just saw the poster and I'm already hyped! Shahid Kapoor is going to kill it in 'O Romeo'! The intensity, the blood, the tattoos... everything looks sooo good! Can't wait to see what the movie has in store for us #ORomeo #ShahidKapoor"

Another commented, "I'm literally shaking after seeing this poster Shahid, you're a genius! The way you're screaming with blood all over you is giving me major chills! This movie is going to be a masterpiece.”

The film is presented by Sajid Nadiadwala and is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 13, 2026.

