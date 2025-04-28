Tom Cruise receives ‘honorary Brit’ title a year after Prince William reunion 

Tom Cruise, who is preparing to receive a big honor from British Film Institute, has been hailed as an "honorary Brit" after working for four decades in the UK.
According to his former co-star Sir Kenneth Branagh, Cruise has become a regular in the UK, boasting impressive Cockney rhyming skills and enjoying trips to country pubs
“He's an honorary Brit now, with a handy line in Cockney rhyming slang, I've been to the pub with him a few times,” he told The Times.
Branagh, who starred alongside Cruise in 2008's Valkyrie, further added, “He finds a quiet corner, enjoys the atmosphere and is always gracious when he gets spotted. He's a natural giggler and just enjoys what he does so much and that's infectious.”
This recognition comes a year after he reunited with Prince William at the London Air Ambulance charity gala in February 2024.
Cruise has a strong relationship with the British royal family, having met with notable members including Princess Diana, Prince William, and Prince Philip.
Tom Cruise UK career
Tom Cruise has a long-standing relationship with the UK, having spent much of his career filming there.
He has also been spotted at various British events, such as Wimbledon, late Queen's Platinum Jubilee and the King's Coronation.
Over the year Cruise has filmed some of his biggest films in in Pinewood, Leavesden and Shepperton studios, including Legend, Interview With A Vampire and Edge of Tomorrow.