Tom Cruise receives ‘honorary Brit’ title a year after Prince William reunion

Tom Cruise reunited with Prince William at the London Air Ambulance charity gala in February 2024

Tom Cruise receives ‘honorary Brit’ title a year after Prince William reunion
Tom Cruise receives ‘honorary Brit’ title a year after Prince William reunion 

Tom Cruise, who is preparing to receive a big honor from British Film Institute, has been hailed as an "honorary Brit" after working for four decades in the UK.

According to his former co-star Sir Kenneth Branagh, Cruise has become a regular in the UK, boasting impressive Cockney rhyming skills and enjoying trips to country pubs

“He's an honorary Brit now, with a handy line in Cockney rhyming slang, I've been to the pub with him a few times,” he told The Times.

Branagh, who starred alongside Cruise in 2008's Valkyrie, further added, “He finds a quiet corner, enjoys the atmosphere and is always gracious when he gets spotted. He's a natural giggler and just enjoys what he does so much and that's infectious.”

This recognition comes a year after he reunited with Prince William at the London Air Ambulance charity gala in February 2024.

Cruise has a strong relationship with the British royal family, having met with notable members including Princess Diana, Prince William, and Prince Philip.

Tom Cruise UK career

Tom Cruise has a long-standing relationship with the UK, having spent much of his career filming there. 

He has also been spotted at various British events, such as Wimbledon, late Queen's Platinum Jubilee and the King's Coronation.

Over the year Cruise has filmed some of his biggest films in in Pinewood, Leavesden and Shepperton studios, including Legend, Interview With A Vampire and Edge of Tomorrow.

Shah Rukh Khan to make Met Gala debut in Sabyasachi style

Shah Rukh Khan to make Met Gala debut in Sabyasachi style
Tom Cruise receives ‘honorary Brit’ title a year after Prince William reunion

Tom Cruise receives ‘honorary Brit’ title a year after Prince William reunion

Dwayne Johnson rings in daughter Tia's 8th birthday with moving tribute

Dwayne Johnson rings in daughter Tia's 8th birthday with moving tribute

Ultraprocessed foods link to thousands of premature deaths in US

Ultraprocessed foods link to thousands of premature deaths in US
Dwayne Johnson rings in daughter Tia's 8th birthday with moving tribute
Dwayne Johnson rings in daughter Tia's 8th birthday with moving tribute
Finn Wolfhard shares hilarious fact about working with Willem Dafoe
Finn Wolfhard shares hilarious fact about working with Willem Dafoe
Ryan Reynolds supports Blake Lively at ‘Another Simple Favor’ Premiere
Ryan Reynolds supports Blake Lively at ‘Another Simple Favor’ Premiere
Tom Cruise gives huge shout-out to Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’
Tom Cruise gives huge shout-out to Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’
Blake Lively celebrates ‘unforgettable’ milestone of husband Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively celebrates ‘unforgettable’ milestone of husband Ryan Reynolds
Kylie Jenner mourns loss of pal Jesus Guerrero three months after his death
Kylie Jenner mourns loss of pal Jesus Guerrero three months after his death
‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint, Georgia Groome secretly welcome 2nd baby
‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint, Georgia Groome secretly welcome 2nd baby
Zendaya, Tom Holland finally make first public appearance after engagement
Zendaya, Tom Holland finally make first public appearance after engagement
Celebrity match maker Amber Kelleher-Andrews passes away at 56
Celebrity match maker Amber Kelleher-Andrews passes away at 56
Ryan Reynolds celebrates Wrexham’s historic 3rd promotion with moving message
Ryan Reynolds celebrates Wrexham’s historic 3rd promotion with moving message
Blake Lively pens emotional note for Ryan Reynolds after Wrexham promotion
Blake Lively pens emotional note for Ryan Reynolds after Wrexham promotion
Paris Hilton drops unseen photos from Stagecoach music festival
Paris Hilton drops unseen photos from Stagecoach music festival