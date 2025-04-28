Channing Tatum celebrates 45th birthday with new flame Inka Williams

Inka Williams and Channing Tatum initially sparked romance speculations earlier this year

Channing Tatum has celebrated his 45th birthday with his new girlfriend, Inka Williams, months after parting ways with Zoë Kravitz.

The Magic Mike actor’s new Aussie model girlfriend took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, April 26, to pay a heartfelt tribute to her boyfriend.

Inka shared an adorable collage of her never-before-seen romantic photos featuring Channing and herself, taken during their recent International trip.

She wrote a caption for her post, "Happy life to the most handsome, kindest, funniest, stoopidest, most gorgeous human ever."

The fashionista also included French slang for I love you that read, "Merci for making life beautiful and fun. Jtm trop fort."

This post of Inka Williams comes after she and Channing were seen enjoying a random shopping trip in West Hollywood earlier this month.

Channing Tatum and Inka Williams relationship timeline  

The couple initially ignited romance speculations after they made a joint appearance at a pre-Oscars party in March 2025.

An insider has also revealed to People that Inka and Channing have been going strong in their relationship.

"Channing's doing well. [Inka] makes him happy," the tipster added.

Before dating Inka, Channing Tatum was engaged to his former fiancé, Zoë Kravitz, with whom he called off his engagement in October 2024.

The former couple, who met on the set of Blink Twice, dated each other for two years before getting engaged in 2023.     

