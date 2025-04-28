Bella Ramsey shares struggles of filming 'The Last of Us’ emotional scene

Bella Ramsey has revealed the hardest part of filming the latest episode of The Last of Us.
On Sunday, April 27, The Path, third episode of the second season of The Last of Us was aired on HBO, where audience saw Bella's character Ellie crying over Joel.
The 21-year-old actor spills the beans on how that scene in particular was the most challenging to film as they struggled with their acting.
During the episode, Bella had to film a scene, where they had to cry over the loss of Pedro Pascal's character while smelling his jacket.
While talking to Hollywood Reporter, Bella confessed that they have trouble crying on camera, "So I really struggle with crying in scenes. I can get a tear out, but that's different to crying."
Giving some details of her personal life, the Game of Thrones actor noted, "A very, very limited amount of people in my life will see me cry. "
They added, "And so having to do that on a set full of people with the monitor and then more people watching the monitors…it's virtually impossible for me."
Instead of thinking of something sad, when filming, Bella chose a different approach as they admitted, "So, I was remembering the happiest of memories that I have with Pedro."
About The Last of Us episode 3
In the episode, after Dina, played by Isabela Merced, shares crucial intel, Bella's character Ellie prepares to petition the town council, even while she struggles her deep emotional scars.
Meanwhile, on the outskirts of Seattle, a religious sect attempt to flee a war, raising questions on what lies ahead.
The Last of Us season 2 premiered on HBO on Sunday, April 13, and is set to have total of seven episodes.