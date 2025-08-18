Pete Davidson reveals fallout with NBC Universal over 'Bupkis' cancellation

Pete Davidson has opened up about the consequences of canceling his Peacock series Bupkis.
During a chat on The Breakfast Club, the Saturday Night Live alum revealed the real reason for cancelling the hit series.
He said, “I canceled Bupkis and I got in trouble for it ’cause I didn’t— I love that show, I loved doing Bupkis, I had a blast, thank you [host Charlamagne tha God] for being in it.”
Pete explained, “It just got to a point where I got really tired of my whole career just being my personal life, and living through that is sort of traumatic — not to be lame — but it’s traumatic to live in your own crap all the time.”
The comedian admitted that while the show was rooted in his real life, external influences began steering it in directions that made him uneasy.
He added, “This new person came and was like: ‘I think Pete should be banging Martha Stewart this season, I think Pete should have more mental issues.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, but I wouldn’t do that.’ And they were like, ‘Well, Pete the character [would].’ And I was like, ‘I can’t do this.’”
Pete also shared that after the cancellation, he did not receive any gig from the NBC Universal.
To note, Bupkis, which was renewed for a second season in 2023, got cancelled in March 2024.