Chris Hemsworth steps out of his 'comfort zone' for 'Limitless' show

Chris Hemsworth confesses drumming for Ed Sheeran was 'toughest' challenge he faced on 'Limitless' series


Chris Hemsworth confessed that he had to step out of his “comfort zone” for upcoming National Geographic docuseries Limitless.

During a conversation on Limitless: Live Better Now cover story, released on August 17, the Avenger star revealed that he endured “toughest” challenges for the upcoming show, including fasting, freezing plunges and getting pepper sprayed.

He said, "I'd say playing drums in front of 70,000 people with Ed Sheeran in Bucharest was probably the toughest, although I never want to get pepper sprayed again."

Chris added, “I can do intense training, extreme cold, fasting, all of that, but learning to play the drums was way out of my comfort zone. And you’ll see in the episode it didn’t come naturally to me, so I had to dig deep, embrace my fear and trust that all of the practicing I had done would pay off.”

To show the benefits of learning an instrument in the documentary on cognitive health, the Thor star decided to take the role of drummer during Ed Sheeran’s Bucharest show.

To note, Limitless: Live Better Now is available on Disney+ and Hulu. The new show is set to air on National Geographic on August 25, 2025.

On the work front, Chris will reprise his role as Thor in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

