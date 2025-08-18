Brad Pitt to Nicole Kidman: Highest paid actors and their lowest rated films

In the entertainment industry, even top-paid and acclaimed actors are not guaranteed success every time.
Hollywood is renowned for rewarding its biggest stars with massive paychecks, as these actors are the faces of blockbusters and their presence can often make or break a film’s hype.
But high pay doesn’t always mean a hit, even superstars have delivered shocking flops, disappointing fans and critics alike.
From Brad Pitt’s Cool World to Nicole Kidman’s Trespass, here are ten of Hollywood’s highest paid actors and their lowest rated movies.
Dwayne Johnson – Tooth Fairy
Earning: Dwayne Johnson – famously known as The Rock – continued his streak as one of Hollywood’s highly paid actors by earning $88 million, as per Forbes’ list of highest-paid actors of 2024.
Lowest rated film: The Rock’s 2010 fantasy comedy family film Tooth Fairy failed to impress fans and critics.
On IMDb, it received a rating of 5.1 on a scale of 10, while Rotten Tomatoes scored it at just 18%.
Ryan Reynolds – R.I.P.D
Earning: Ryan Reynolds – who rocked the box office in 2024 with his superhero film Deadpool & Wolverine –ranked second on the list, earning of $85 million.
Lowest rated film: Reynolds’ 2013 supernatural action comedy film R.I.P.D.: Rest in Peace Department failed to make an impression on audience and reviewers.
IMDb users rated it 5.6, while Rotten Tomatoes’ critics gave it only 13%.
Kevin Hart – Me Time
Earning: Kevin Hart made a big impression on fans in 2024 with his science-fiction action-comedy Borderlands, landing third on the top paid actors list with $81 million.
Lowest rated film: The 46-year-old American actor’s 2022 buddy comedy film Me Time was not well received by fans and critics.
It was rated 5.1 on IMDb and only 7% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Jerry Seinfeld - Unfrosted
Earning: Jerry Seinfeld – the Benson star – ranked fourth on Forbes’s 2024 highest-paid actors list, earning $60 million.
Lowest rated film: Seinfeld’s 2024 comedy film Unfrosted – which also marked his directorial debut – was a huge disappointment for fans.
It received a 5.5 rating on IMDb, while Rotten Tomatoes scored it at 39%.
Hugh Jackman - Deception
Earning: The Deadpool & Wolverine star Hugh Jackman secured fifth place on the list with an income of $50 million.
Lowest rated film: Hugh Jackman’s 2008 erotic thriller Deception received substantially negative reviews from critics.
While IMDb rated it 6 out of 10, Rotten Tomatoes’ reviewers gave it only 10%.
Brad Pitt – Cool World
Earning: Brad Pitt – acclaimed for his roles in Fight Club and Se7en – made it to the 2024 highest-paid actors list with earnings of $32 million.
Lowest rated film: Pitt’s 1992 adult live-action/animated hybrid fantasy film Cool World was regarded as “a surprisingly incompetent film” by Chicago Sun-Times.
Its IMDb rating is 4.9 out of 10, whereas Rotten Tomatoes gave it only 4%.
George Clooney – Return of the Killer Tomatoes!
Earning: George Clooney – known for a wide range of successful movies – earned $31 million in 2024, landing seventh position on the Forbes list.
Lowest rated film: The 64-year-old actor’s 1988 parody film Return of the Killer Tomatoes! marked his one of the worst-rated films, with TV Guide describing it as an “unnecessary sequel.”
IMDb users rated in 5.3 on a scale of 10, while Rotten Tomatoes scored it a historic low of 0%.
Nicole Kidman - Trespass
Earning: Nicole Kidman is the only actress listed in the top 10 highest-paid actors list on Forbes, earning a total of $31 million.
Lowest rated film: Kidman’s lowest rated film was her 2011 crime thriller Trespass.
Its IMDb rating is 5.3, and it scored only 9% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Adam Sandler – The Ridiculous 6
Earning: Adam Sandler – who is currently enjoying the success of his newly-released film Happy Gilmore 2 – was ranked ninth on the list with an income of $26 million.
Lowest rated film: The American actor’s 2015 Western action comedy film The Ridiculous 6 was overwhelmingly disliked by fans and critics alike.
While it has a rating of 4.9 on IMDb, the film scored 0% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Will Smith – After Earth
Earning: Will Smith – who shocked the world with his slap to Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars – earned $26 million last year, making him the 10th highest-paid actors in Hollywood.
Lowest rated film: Smith’s 2013 science-fiction post-apocalyptic action-adventure film After Earth received a poor reception among fans.
It’s IMDb rating is 4.8, while Rotten Tomatoes scored it at 12%.