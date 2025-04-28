Rihanna shares meaningful parenting hack in lighthearted post    

Rihanna has melted her fans' hearts by sharing a humorous video about her parenting tips.
The Fenty Beauty founder seemingly revealed her parenting style in a funny video clip on social media.
Rihanna turned to her Instagram Stories on Monday, April 28, to release footage of her eyes and lips with a banana filter.
The mom-of-two captioned her cheeky post, "Since my kids love bananas so much but wanna ignore me."
Her video was accompanied by the American singer H.E.R.'s iconic song, Focus, which she released in 2016.
For those unaware, Rihanna shares her two sons, RZA Athelston Mayers, and Riot Rose Mayers, with her long-time boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, who recently won his gun lawsuit.
The singer-turned-businesswoman, who usually kept her children out of the spotlight, has opened up about how her sons are following her footsteps.
In an old interview with Harper's Bazaar, the Diamonds singer stated, "So magical. He loves music. He loves melody. He loves books. He loves water. Bath time, swimming, pool, beach, anything."
Rihanna's upcoming music album
However, she has not disclosed any plans of finishing her ninth studio album, R9, which is reportedly in progress.
It is pertinent to mention, Rihanna welcomes her eldest son, RZA Athelston Mayers, on May 13, 2022, and Riot Rose Mayers on August 1, 2023.