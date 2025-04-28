Rihanna shares meaningful parenting hack in lighthearted post

The Fenty Beauty founder drops humorous clip about her parenting tips on Instagram

Rihanna shares meaningful parenting hack in lighthearted post
Rihanna shares meaningful parenting hack in lighthearted post    

Rihanna has melted her fans' hearts by sharing a humorous video about her parenting tips.

The Fenty Beauty founder seemingly revealed her parenting style in a funny video clip on social media.

Rihanna turned to her Instagram Stories on Monday, April 28, to release footage of her eyes and lips with a banana filter.

The mom-of-two captioned her cheeky post, "Since my kids love bananas so much but wanna ignore me."

Rihanna shares meaningful parenting hack in lighthearted post

Her video was accompanied by the American singer H.E.R.'s iconic song, Focus, which she released in 2016.

For those unaware, Rihanna shares her two sons, RZA Athelston Mayers, and Riot Rose Mayers, with her long-time boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, who recently won his gun lawsuit.

The singer-turned-businesswoman, who usually kept her children out of the spotlight, has opened up about how her sons are following her footsteps.

In an old interview with Harper's Bazaar, the Diamonds singer stated, "So magical. He loves music. He loves melody. He loves books. He loves water. Bath time, swimming, pool, beach, anything."

Rihanna's upcoming music album 

However, she has not disclosed any plans of finishing her ninth studio album, R9, which is reportedly in progress. 

It is pertinent to mention, Rihanna welcomes her eldest son, RZA Athelston Mayers, on May 13, 2022, and Riot Rose Mayers on August 1, 2023.   

Elle Fanning oozes glamour in stunning peach dress at AFI awards

Elle Fanning oozes glamour in stunning peach dress at AFI awards
Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively put on united front at ‘Another Simple Favor’ premiere

Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively put on united front at ‘Another Simple Favor’ premiere

Marco Rubio declares 'very critical week' for Russia-Ukraine peace deal

Marco Rubio declares 'very critical week' for Russia-Ukraine peace deal
Jennifer Lopez flaunts her age-defying look in new mirror selfie

Jennifer Lopez flaunts her age-defying look in new mirror selfie
Bella Ramsey shares struggles of filming 'The Last of Us’ emotional scene
Bella Ramsey shares struggles of filming 'The Last of Us’ emotional scene
Elle Fanning oozes glamour in stunning peach dress at AFI awards
Elle Fanning oozes glamour in stunning peach dress at AFI awards
Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively put on united front at ‘Another Simple Favor’ premiere
Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively put on united front at ‘Another Simple Favor’ premiere
Jennifer Lopez flaunts her age-defying look in new mirror selfie
Jennifer Lopez flaunts her age-defying look in new mirror selfie
Channing Tatum celebrates 45th birthday with new flame Inka Williams
Channing Tatum celebrates 45th birthday with new flame Inka Williams
Kim Kardashian to face accused in Paris court over 2016 robbery
Kim Kardashian to face accused in Paris court over 2016 robbery
Gene Hackman’s heartbreaking last days unveiled in final autopsy
Gene Hackman’s heartbreaking last days unveiled in final autopsy
Karla Sofía Gascón reflects on transgender discrimination in film industry
Karla Sofía Gascón reflects on transgender discrimination in film industry
Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus’s ‘marriage on the cards’?
Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus’s ‘marriage on the cards’?
Tom Cruise receives ‘honorary Brit’ title a year after Prince William reunion
Tom Cruise receives ‘honorary Brit’ title a year after Prince William reunion
Dwayne Johnson rings in daughter Tia's 8th birthday with moving tribute
Dwayne Johnson rings in daughter Tia's 8th birthday with moving tribute
Finn Wolfhard shares hilarious fact about working with Willem Dafoe
Finn Wolfhard shares hilarious fact about working with Willem Dafoe