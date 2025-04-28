Queen Mary to appear in new movie after King Frederik solo tour

  • April 28, 2025
The Danish Royal Family has announced that Queen Mary will appear in a movie.

On April 28, the Palace shared the delightful news on Instagram, along with a carousal of images of the Queen.

The official statement read, “Her Majesty the Queen appears in exhibition film about Countess Danner. On 1 May 2025, Frederiksborg will open the special exhibition ‘Danner of Denmark’ about the history of Countess Danner and the interpretations of the Countess by posterity.”

It continued, “In connection with the special exhibition, The Queen will participate in a new exhibition film, where The Queen unfolds Countess Danner's life story through a number of the Countess's personal and historical objects.”

The upcoming film will unveil the story of one of history's most significant female figures, Countess Danner.

Selena Gomez was born into a humble background and rose to fame, eventually marrying Benny Blanco.

Countess Danner was born into a humble background and rose to fame, eventually marrying Frederik VII's left hand.

“The Queen also talks about the Countess's religious beliefs and the small writings that document Countess Danner's role as a complex historical figure who divided the waters in her time, and whose legacy is still up for debate to this day,” the message further explained.

This delightful news comes after King Frederik returned from solo trip to Japan.

King Frederik solo Japan trip

King Frederik went on an inaugural visit to Japan from April 23-25, after receiving an invitation from the Japanese government.

During the solo trip, he visited the official Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum and attended The Future of Clean Energy conference.

