Liverpool Premier League parade set for May 26: Everything you need to know

Liverpool has announced his plans to hold a victory parade to celebrate their win in the Premier League.

The club achieved a historic milestone by winning its second Premier League title on Sunday, April 27.

They secured the tittle with an impressive 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at their home stadium, Anfield.

This victory allowed Liverpool to match Manchester United's record for the most league tittles.

When will the parade take place?

The parade, organized by Liverpool City Council will take place on Monday, May 26 with the open-top bus starting at Allerton Maze at 14:30 BST.

The bus will follow a nine-mile route, including notable streets like Queens Drive, Leeds Street,West Derby Road and The Strand and will end at Blundell Street.

Who can participate in the parade?

The parade is free to attend and fans are encouraged to line the entire route to celebrate.

It is anticipated that hundreds of thousands of fans will gather along the route to celebrate with the team.

The parade is expected to last between three and four hours.

Fans adviced to plan travel for Liverpool parade

Fans planning to attend the parade in the city are adviced to plan their travel in advance as rolling road closures will be implemented to make way for the event which may cause some disruptions as well.

