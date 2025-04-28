Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi receive support from casting director amid trolls

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie received support from Wuthering Heights' casting director amid the ongoing backlash.
Jacob stars Heathcliff and Margot plays the role of Catherine in Emerald Fennell‘s upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights.
The Barbie star was criticised over her age as she’s 34-years old playing the character of a 18-year old in the upcoming film.
Meanwhile, the Euphoria actor faced backlash for being cast as a “dark-skinned” character in the novel, despite being a white man in real life.
The casting director Kharmel Cochrane addressed the trolls and expressed his admiration for the duo.
She told Deadline, “There’s definitely going to be some English Lit fans that are not going to be happy. There was one Instagram comment that said the casting director should be shot. But just wait till you see it, and then you can decide whether you want to shoot me or not. But you really don’t need to be accurate. It’s just a book.”
Kharmel also shared that she has lot of respect for Margot and Jacob.
“Wait until you see the set design, because that is even more shocking. And there may or may not be a dog collar in it. If something is clearly written as white, for example, a script reads ‘she tied her blonde hair back,’ but there’s no specific reason for it, I will just put people on tape,” she explained.
'Wuthering Heights' release date
Wuthering Heights starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi is set to hit theatres on February 13, 2026.
The upcoming movie also stars Owen Cooper, Hong Chau and Alison Oliver.