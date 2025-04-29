Travis Kelce unfollows Ryan Reynolds amid Taylor Swift, Blake Lively drama

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce has unfollowed Blake Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds on Instagram.

The Love Story singer’s fans recently noticed that the NFL player has apparently unfollowed the Deadpool actor amid ongoing drama between Taylor and Blake.

On April 28, a Reddit user noticed that Travis had unfollowed Ryan on Instagram and posted screenshots. However, the Hollywood star still follows the footballer.

A fan wrote, “OMG, Travis unfollowed Ryan on Instagram? What's going on?! Is it because of Taylor and Blake drama?”

Another wrote, “Travis is not following Ryan anymore? Hope everything is okay!"

“Just noticed Travis unfollowed Ryan. Guess the squad's not as tight as we thought,” a third noted.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively beef

Recently, Taylor Swift name has been making headlines due to Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

A source told Us Weekly last month that the Look What You Made Me Do hitmaker “wasn’t happy with being brought into the legal mess.”

Blake, 37, filed a lawsuit against costar Justin, 41, accusing him of sexual harassment.

In February, Page Six reported that the Grammy-winner needed some “space” from the Gossip Girl alum after being mentioned in the American director's $400 million defamation lawsuit.

However, the BFFs have not addressed the rumours yet.

