Kris Jenner marks late Papa Harry’s birthday with moving tribute

‘The Kardashians’ alum penned an emotional note for her late step-father Harry Shannon on his 99th birthday

Kris Jenner marks late Papa Harry’s birthday with moving tribute

Kris Jenner is “terribly missing” her late step-father Harry Shannon on his special day!

On Monday, April 29, the 69-year-old American media personality and socialite took to her official Instagram account to mark what would have been her late dad, Papa Harry’s 99th birthday with a moving tribute.

“Happy Birthday Dad!! There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think about you.. I miss you terribly and wish you could be here to see all the kids and great grandkids!!! I love you beyond measure. #papaHarry,” penned the businesswoman as she remembered her loving stepdad.

Accompanying the touching tribute was a four-slide carousel of photographs, featuring Kris Jenner’s throwback snaps with Harry Shannon.

The gallery opened with a heartwarming photo of the father-daughter duo smiling ear-to-ear for the camera.

In the next slide was a couple photo of Kris’s mother, Mary Jo Campbell, with Harry, both dressed in classy attires giving the vintage vibes.

The carousel’s third snap, showing the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in a gorgeous black dress posing with her stepfather, appeared to be taken at a Christmas party, as the background featured a beautifully decorated tree.

Meanwhile, the fourth and final photo saw Kris and her beloved parents dressed in unique costumes as they celebrated Halloween.

Kris Jenner and Harry Shannon:

While Kris Jenner’s biological father was Robert True “Rob” Houghton – who parted ways with her mom Mary, when she was only seven years old – The Kardashians star holds her step-father Harry Shannon in high regards.

The Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons alum refers to her late stepdad affectionately as Papa Harry, and credits him as the source of stability and support in her life after her biological parents’ separation.

Harry Shannon was born in 1926 and passed away in 2003 at the age of 67.

