Sebastian Stan opens up about his close bond with Anthony Mackie

Sebastian Stan flaunted his friendship with Marvel co-star Anthony Mackie at a promotion for his new film.
The Winter Soldier shared that Anthony contacted him shortly after the star-studded Avengers: Doomsday lineup was announced on March 26, 2025.
While speaking at the press trip for the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film, Thunderbolts*, Stan revealed the message he received from his Avengers: Infinity War co-star.
Impersonating Mackie, the 42-year-old actor noted, "I got a text that went, 'What's up player' and I was like 'Not much. How are you?'"
"And he was like, 'When you come in, where are you staying at?' And I was like, uh, 'I don't know yet, Anthony. I don't have my place yet."
Stan further added that his close pal replied with, "Don't be like that."
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier
The two have been starring alongside each other in MCU since 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier.
In more recent years, they reprised their superhero roles in the 2021 Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
In the series finale, Mackie's character Sam Wilson took over the role of Captain America.
When asked if he would appear in Captain America: Brave New World, Stan admitted that the filming of Thunderbolts* has kept him busy.
Teasing the 46-year-old actor, the The Apprentice actor noted, "[Filming] Thunderbolts*, let me tell you, it was a much quieter year for me because I didn't see Anthony Mackie."
In a rare moment, Stan also made a heartfelt admission, "So, I'll say that. Although I miss Anthony Mackie like daily, and it’s something I don’t like to admit."
About Thunderbolts*
Stan also gushed about his Thunderbolts* cast as he added, "I knew that it was gonna be great just because we all got along."
The upcoming MCU film features Stan as Bucky Barnes (The Winter Soldier), Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr (Ghost), Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, and David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov (Red Guardian).
Thunderbolts* is set to hit theatres on Friday, May 2, 2025.