Margot Robbie stuns in black at ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ photocall

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell are currently promoting their upcoming film 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey'


Margot Robbie never ceases to stun the crowd with spectacular acting skills as well as her ethereal fashion choices.

On Wednesday, August 20, the 35-year-old Australian actress and producer stepped out in Los Angeles for a photocall for her upcoming project A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

The Barbie actress was accompanied by her co-star Colin Farrell at the event held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.

For the event, Margot slipped into a semi-sheer mini dress that featured a corset top, adding glamour to her look.

The actress elevated her bold ensemble with a pair of strappy heels as she styled her hair straight to complete her look.

While Margot was dressed to the nines, Colin opted for a casual look as he wore a plain white T-shirt with faded straight leg jeans.

He completed his look with a black cardigan and topped off his outfit with a pair of leather loafers.

During the event, the pair exuded their sizzling chemistry as they posed towards the camera.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is a romantic-fantasy film which revolves around Sarah (Margot) and David (Colin), who meet at a mutual friend's wedding and are soon swept up in an otherworldly adventure to relive their past milestone moments together.

The film is set to hit the cinemas release on September 19. 

