Lady Gaga receives deeply personal fan note after Viva La Mayhem concerts

The ‘Die With a Smile’ hitmaker performed two spectacular Viva La Mayhem concerts in Mexico City

Lady Gaga receives deeply personal fan note after Viva La Mayhem concerts

Lady Gaga’s Mexico concerts were a dream come true moment for her fans!

After performing two spectacular Viva La Mayhem concerts in Mexico City, the Die with a Smile crooner took to Instagram on Monday, April 28, to hail her fans for their thrilling response.

The post, which featured a four-slide carousel of photographs, included a deeply personal card that the Poker Face songstress received from one of her die-hard fans during the concerts.

Featuring a photo of Gaga’s Viva La Mayhem’s poster and a text that stated, “MONSTERS ARE FOREVER” on the front, the touching card had a special message penned inside.

In the note, Lady Gaga’s admirer penned, “Dear Gaga. I have been a legal Monster since the very beginning. Its an honor for me to see you today in my country. I haven’t ben able to travel the world to witness another one of your shows. Thank you for all your work and for being a light in my life. Love you. Kevin.”

Accompanying the card was a bunch of flowers, which was elegantly tied with a green glittery ribbon.

Lady Gaga’s Viva La Mayhem concerts:

To support her recent studio album titled Mayhem, which was released on March 7, 2025, Lady Gaga announced a series of promotional concerts named Viva La Mayhem.

After her two shows in Mexico City on April 26 and 27, 2025, the Bloody Mary crooner will next deliver four electrifying concerts in Singapore from May 18 to 24.

