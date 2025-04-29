Prince Louis set to embrace confident future in royal spotlight

Prince Louis is poised for a bright and confident future within the royal family, according to a royal expert.
As per HELLO, the royal author Phil Dampier shared that the Prince and Princess of Wales's youngest son Prince Louis is set for a "confident" future.
While conversing about Louis's seventh birthday portrait and video, Phil offered insights about the youngster's future.
The author said, "Up to now, we've known Louis as a cheeky chappie - the baby of the family, always pulling faces and being told off by his elder siblings, particularly [his] sister Charlotte.”
He added, "But you can see that he is confident and outgoing and full of life. He looks as though he’s inherited the best traits of his grandfather Michael Middleton and his great-grandfather the late Duke of Edinburgh."
Sharing the details about Louis’ future, he said that the Prince will have a career in the armed forces.
"I can see him going into the armed forces when he is older and loving every minute of it," he argued.
Prince Louis seventh birthday:
To note, Prince Louis celebrated his seventh birthday on 23 April.
The Prince and Princess of Wales paid a touching tribute to the Prince by sharing a charming portrait that showed a gap-toothed Louis sitting on a log in the spring sunshine.
The palace also shared playful video showing Louis energetically jumping off logs in a beautiful bluebell wood near the family's Norfolk home.