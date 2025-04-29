Princess Kate, Prince William arrive in Scotland for two-day trip

Prince William and Kate Middleton share special message on their 14th wedding anniversary

  April 29, 2025
Prince William and Kate Middleton finally landed in Scotland to start their short trip.

On April 28, the Prince and Princess of Wales posted a video on Instagram, on the day of their 14th wedding anniversary.

The caption of the post read, “Welcome to the Inner Hebrides...From exploring how islanders are protecting their natural world, to meeting young families who are shaping the future of rural life, we’re excited for an inspiring two days here celebrating the power of community and connection!”

Before arriving at the Scottish Isles, William and Kate’s Royal Foundation announced it is providing two grants to key community spaces on the Isle of Mull.

Aros Hall in Tobermory will benefit from the Community Impact Programme.

Additionally, the 'Rainydays' play area is set to be transformed into a soft play zone for fun activities between parents and their children.

During the trip, the Prince and Princess of Wales will interact members of the Shaping Us Framework, a project launched by Kate earlier this year.

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s itinerary during Scotland trip

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to carry out a number of royal engagements during their short trip.

The royal couple will visit Tobermory Market, Aros Hall and Croft3, Fanmore, Isle of Mull on April, 29.

After the hectic day, they will spend the night in a self-catered holiday cottage on the Isle of Mull.

