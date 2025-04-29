Amanda Kloots makes red carpet debut with boyfriend Justin Gimelstob 

Amanda Kloots and retired tennis professional Justin Gimelstob made their red carpet debut.
On Monday, April 28, the TV personality, 43, and tennis champion, 48, made a debut at the Unforgettable Evening at The Beverly Hilton to support breast cancer research.
The new couple arrived at the event all smiles as they marked their first public appearance together.
Kloots slayed in a floor-length light blue satin gown with a thigh-high slit, while Gimelstob looked dapper in a blue suit.
Justin Gimelstob career and personal life
Gimelstob started his professional tennis career in 1996 and accomplished 15 doubles championships. He retired in 2007.
Previously, Gimelstob was married to a psychologist Cary Sinnott, and co-parent a son.
Who is Amanda Kloots?
Kloots is an American TV personality, dancer and model.
She was married to the Canadian actor Nick Cordero until he passed away in July 2020 after contracting COVID-19. Kloots and Cordero share a son together, Elvis.
Amanda Kloots on her relationship with Justin Gimelstob
Kloots spoke to PEOPLE regarding their relationship, calling it "very new."
"It's been absolutely lovely," she stated before mentioning they're still in the "courting" phase.