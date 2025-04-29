Entertainment

Amanda Kloots makes red carpet debut with boyfriend Justin Gimelstob

Amanda Kloots calls her relationship with Justin Gimelstob 'very new'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 29, 2025
Amanda Kloots makes red carpet debut with boyfriend Justin Gimelstob
Amanda Kloots makes red carpet debut with boyfriend Justin Gimelstob 

Amanda Kloots and retired tennis professional Justin Gimelstob made their red carpet debut.

On Monday, April 28, the TV personality, 43, and tennis champion, 48, made a debut at the Unforgettable Evening at The Beverly Hilton to support breast cancer research.

The new couple arrived at the event all smiles as they marked their first public appearance together.

Kloots slayed in a floor-length light blue satin gown with a thigh-high slit, while Gimelstob looked dapper in a blue suit.

Justin Gimelstob career and personal life

Gimelstob started his professional tennis career in 1996 and accomplished 15 doubles championships. He retired in 2007.

Previously, Gimelstob was married to a psychologist Cary Sinnott, and co-parent a son.

Who is Amanda Kloots?

Kloots is an American TV personality, dancer and model.

She was married to the Canadian actor Nick Cordero until he passed away in July 2020 after contracting COVID-19. Kloots and Cordero share a son together, Elvis.

Amanda Kloots on her relationship with Justin Gimelstob

Kloots spoke to PEOPLE regarding their relationship, calling it "very new."

"It's been absolutely lovely," she stated before mentioning they're still in the "courting" phase.

Top 5 most-followed people on Instagram with jaw-dropping earnings

Top 5 most-followed people on Instagram with jaw-dropping earnings
King Charles, Queen Camilla to hold special meeting with key Royals next week

King Charles, Queen Camilla to hold special meeting with key Royals next week
Hims & Hers shares skyrockets after Novo Nordisk partnership

Hims & Hers shares skyrockets after Novo Nordisk partnership
OpenAI improves ChatGPT Search with shopping citations

OpenAI improves ChatGPT Search with shopping citations
Kim Kardashian court trial takes surprising turn after robber’s confession
Kim Kardashian court trial takes surprising turn after robber’s confession
'Peaky Blinders' to return for ‘new series’ with surprising plot twist
'Peaky Blinders' to return for ‘new series’ with surprising plot twist
Jackie Chan set to be honored at 78th Locarno Film Festival?
Jackie Chan set to be honored at 78th Locarno Film Festival?
Dua Lipa attends 50th Chaplin Award Gala without beau Callum Turner
Dua Lipa attends 50th Chaplin Award Gala without beau Callum Turner
Florence Pugh reveals how 'Thunderbolts' special scene transformed her mindset
Florence Pugh reveals how 'Thunderbolts' special scene transformed her mindset
Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Chart-topping songs she’s bringing onstage
Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Chart-topping songs she’s bringing onstage
Beyoncé makes bold family moment on tour debut amid ticket sales crisis
Beyoncé makes bold family moment on tour debut amid ticket sales crisis
Madison Beer makes rare comment on friendship with Hailey and Justin Bieber
Madison Beer makes rare comment on friendship with Hailey and Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga receives deeply personal fan note after Viva La Mayhem concerts
Lady Gaga receives deeply personal fan note after Viva La Mayhem concerts
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater step out for Broadway date night with close pals
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater step out for Broadway date night with close pals
Jennifer Lopez drops clue about $68m home amid Ben Affleck’s push to sell
Jennifer Lopez drops clue about $68m home amid Ben Affleck’s push to sell
Sebastian Stan opens up about his close bond with Anthony Mackie
Sebastian Stan opens up about his close bond with Anthony Mackie