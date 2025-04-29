'Peaky Blinders' to return for ‘new series’ with surprising plot twist

Peaky Blinders is set to return with a brand-new series with unexpected plot.
As per The Sun, the shooting of the highly-anticipated show is set to begin this summer.
The media outlet reported that the hit BBC drama will jump ahead to the 1950s, following the events of the upcoming feature film The Immortal Man. The feature movie will dwell into the events of Second World War.
A source shared, "The sixth series was meant to be the last and the film was supposed to end the story. But show boss Steven Knight couldn't resist coming back.”
The insider further explained, “He has been hinting for a while that he wanted to do more. Now the BBC has officially green-lit the project, and pre-production is under way, which will thrill fans."
Peaky Blinders’ last season ended in the 1930s. The upcoming show will pick up years later in a post-war Britain marked by the rise of Teddy Boy gangs.
Peaky Blinders' seventh series cast
Cillian Murphy, who reprises his iconic role as Tommy Shelby in The Immortal Man, is expected to return in the upcoming series.
As per the writer, he will face the Nazis during the Second World War.
However, the remaining cast of the show has not been revealed yet.