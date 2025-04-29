Entertainment

'Peaky Blinders' to return for ‘new series’ with surprising plot twist

'Peaky Blinders' season seven filming is set to begin this summer

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 29, 2025
Peaky Blinders to return for ‘new series’ with surprising plot twist
'Peaky Blinders' to return for ‘new series’ with surprising plot twist

Peaky Blinders is set to return with a brand-new series with unexpected plot.

As per The Sun, the shooting of the highly-anticipated show is set to begin this summer.

The media outlet reported that the hit BBC drama will jump ahead to the 1950s, following the events of the upcoming feature film The Immortal Man. The feature movie will dwell into the events of Second World War.

A source shared, "The sixth series was meant to be the last and the film was supposed to end the story. But show boss Steven Knight couldn't resist coming back.”

The insider further explained, “He has been hinting for a while that he wanted to do more. Now the BBC has officially green-lit the project, and pre-production is under way, which will thrill fans."

Peaky Blinders’ last season ended in the 1930s. The upcoming show will pick up years later in a post-war Britain marked by the rise of Teddy Boy gangs.

Peaky Blinders' seventh series cast

Cillian Murphy, who reprises his iconic role as Tommy Shelby in The Immortal Man, is expected to return in the upcoming series.

As per the writer, he will face the Nazis during the Second World War.

However, the remaining cast of the show has not been revealed yet.

Top 5 most-followed people on Instagram with jaw-dropping earnings

Top 5 most-followed people on Instagram with jaw-dropping earnings
King Charles, Queen Camilla to hold special meeting with key Royals next week

King Charles, Queen Camilla to hold special meeting with key Royals next week
Hims & Hers shares skyrockets after Novo Nordisk partnership

Hims & Hers shares skyrockets after Novo Nordisk partnership
OpenAI improves ChatGPT Search with shopping citations

OpenAI improves ChatGPT Search with shopping citations
Amanda Kloots makes red carpet debut with boyfriend Justin Gimelstob
Amanda Kloots makes red carpet debut with boyfriend Justin Gimelstob
Jackie Chan set to be honored at 78th Locarno Film Festival?
Jackie Chan set to be honored at 78th Locarno Film Festival?
Dua Lipa attends 50th Chaplin Award Gala without beau Callum Turner
Dua Lipa attends 50th Chaplin Award Gala without beau Callum Turner
Florence Pugh reveals how 'Thunderbolts' special scene transformed her mindset
Florence Pugh reveals how 'Thunderbolts' special scene transformed her mindset
Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Chart-topping songs she’s bringing onstage
Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Chart-topping songs she’s bringing onstage
Beyoncé makes bold family moment on tour debut amid ticket sales crisis
Beyoncé makes bold family moment on tour debut amid ticket sales crisis
Madison Beer makes rare comment on friendship with Hailey and Justin Bieber
Madison Beer makes rare comment on friendship with Hailey and Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga receives deeply personal fan note after Viva La Mayhem concerts
Lady Gaga receives deeply personal fan note after Viva La Mayhem concerts
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater step out for Broadway date night with close pals
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater step out for Broadway date night with close pals
Jennifer Lopez drops clue about $68m home amid Ben Affleck’s push to sell
Jennifer Lopez drops clue about $68m home amid Ben Affleck’s push to sell
Sebastian Stan opens up about his close bond with Anthony Mackie
Sebastian Stan opens up about his close bond with Anthony Mackie
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces fresh blow as Judge issues pre-trial ruling
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces fresh blow as Judge issues pre-trial ruling