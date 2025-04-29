OpenAI improves ChatGPT Search with shopping citations

OpenAI has officially announced new advancements for its ChatGPT Search feature.
The company revealed on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, that OpenAI is adding a new experimental shopping experience to the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, which will showcase more visually and share a direct link to buy.
Additionally, the San Francisco-based AI firm is integrating utility features, such as multiple citations for the same information, search capability for its WhatsApp bot, as well as trending searches and autocomplete suggestions.
ChatGPT’s new shopping experience
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the official handle of OpenAI detailed that the web search functionality is one of its fastest-growing features, with more than one billion web searches in the last week.
The new shopping experience automatically triggers when users ask the chatbot a query about a product.
Moreover, users can view the pricing of the same product on different websites or different products to compare and make an informed decision.
To note, the shopping features are currently rolling out to ChatGPT Plus and Pro subscribers, not for the free subscribers and logged-out users globally.
According to OpenAI, the recommended products are not ads, however, it did not specify if it will earn a commission on the purchases made on the platform.
OpenAI is now adding a web search capability to it, allowing users to ask queries about recent events and even seek live sports scores.
It is worth noting that the chatbot will offer autocomplete suggestions when users begin typing a query.