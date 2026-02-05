Spotify brings significant updates for improved reading experience

Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Spotify launched Page Match, a major feature that allows users to scan a page from a physical or digital book

Spotify has announced several major updates to its audiobook platform, including plans to sell physical books and bring a set of new listening features to streamline your reading experience.

The update comes as the company expands its presence in the book market despite recent subscription price hikes.

Physical book Sales and partnerships

Users across the United States and United Kingdom will soon be able to buy printed copies of audiobooks directly via the Spotify app.

The feature, set to release in this spring, is powered by a collaboration with Bookshop.org, an online marketplace that supports independent bookstores.

With this significant update, users will be redirected to Bookshop for payment, shipping, and inventory, while Spotify earns an affiliate fee. The significant move cements the company’s position as a competitor to major booksellers such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Furthermore, the Swedish-music streaming giant launched Page Match, a major feature that allows users to scan a page from a physical or digital book and instantly switch to the same point in the audiobook.

Currently, Spotify’s new feature is launching to all users by late February.

Moreover, Audiobook Recaps, which provide short summaries of previously heard sections, will diversify from iOS to Android this spring.

