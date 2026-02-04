Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Intel announces plans to enter into GPU market, challenging Nvidia

GPUs are specialized chips that are particularly used for gaming and to train cutting-edge AI-powered models

Intel has officially announced plans to start producing graphics processing units (GPUs), aiming to compete with the leading player of industry Nvidia.

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan made a major announcement during the Cisco AI Summit. GPUs are specialized chips that are particularly used for gaming and to train cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI)-powered models.

Until now, Intel has been producing central processing units (CPUs) to equip personal computers.

Several reports suggested that the latest GPU project will be led by Kevork Kechichian, Intel’s executive vice president and head of its data center group.

Kechichian became a part of Intel in September in an effort to strengthen Intel’s engineering teams. Moreover, Intel has hired Eric Demers, a former Qualcomm executive with over 13 years of experience.

Tan informed that the upcoming project is currently under development, and Intel plans to shape its GPU strategy based on customer needs.

However, further details regarding its launch remain under wraps.

Currently, Nvidia is single-handedly dominating the entire GPU market with its cutting-edge technology, particularly in AI computing, where its chips are broadly used by major tech companies.

Although Nvidia did not invent GPUs, its advanced products have helped it gain a strong market lead.

Intel’s move into GPUs marks a major step as the company works to rebuild and expand its business in the rapidly-growing AI chip sector.

