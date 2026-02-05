Google’s Gemini app exceeds 750M monthly active users

Google’s AI chatbot Gemini has successfully exceeded 750 million monthly active users (MAUs), as per Google’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings.
The railway increasing figure highlights the company’s rapid consumer adoption of Gemini that quickly solidified its position among the leading AI players.
The news comes after the release of Gemini 3, the company’s cutting-edge model that is able to perform a range of complex tasks.
CEO Sundar Pichai underscored the launch of Gemini 3 in AI mode brought a significant response for the company’s growth and highlighted that continued investment and iteration will continue to maintain momentum.
Recently, the Alphabet-owned Google launched a more affordable plan, the Google AI Plus, which is currently available for $7.99 per month.
The plan is likely to drive maximum growth by capturing tremendous attention of budget-conscious buyers, although it became accessible too recently to have any influence on the quarterly figures.
Google’s chief business officer Philipp Schindler stated, “We are focused on a free tier and subscriptions and seeing great growth.”
Notably, Google growth is especially given Alphabet’s overall financial performance. The company has exceeded $400 billion in annual revenue for the first time this quarter.
Pichai stated, “The launch of Gemini 3 was a major milestone, and we have great momentum. Our first party models, like Gemini, now process over 10 billion tokens per minute via direct API use by our customers, and the Gemini App has grown to over 750 million monthly active users. Search saw more usage than ever before, with AI continuing to drive an expansionary moment.”