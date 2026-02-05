Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Sci-Tech

Google’s Gemini app exceeds 750M monthly active users

The news comes after the release of Gemini 3, the company’s cutting-edge model that is able to perform a range of complex tasks

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Google’s Gemini app exceeds 750M monthly active users
Google’s Gemini app exceeds 750M monthly active users

Google’s AI chatbot Gemini has successfully exceeded 750 million monthly active users (MAUs), as per Google’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings.

The railway increasing figure highlights the company’s rapid consumer adoption of Gemini that quickly solidified its position among the leading AI players.

The news comes after the release of Gemini 3, the company’s cutting-edge model that is able to perform a range of complex tasks.

CEO Sundar Pichai underscored the launch of Gemini 3 in AI mode brought a significant response for the company’s growth and highlighted that continued investment and iteration will continue to maintain momentum.

Recently, the Alphabet-owned Google launched a more affordable plan, the Google AI Plus, which is currently available for $7.99 per month.

The plan is likely to drive maximum growth by capturing tremendous attention of budget-conscious buyers, although it became accessible too recently to have any influence on the quarterly figures.

Google’s chief business officer Philipp Schindler stated, “We are focused on a free tier and subscriptions and seeing great growth.”

Notably, Google growth is especially given Alphabet’s overall financial performance. The company has exceeded $400 billion in annual revenue for the first time this quarter.

Pichai stated, “The launch of Gemini 3 was a major milestone, and we have great momentum. Our first party models, like Gemini, now process over 10 billion tokens per minute via direct API use by our customers, and the Gemini App has grown to over 750 million monthly active users. Search saw more usage than ever before, with AI continuing to drive an expansionary moment.” 

Apple iPhone 18 series to release with no major design upgrades: Report
Apple iPhone 18 series to release with no major design upgrades: Report
Adobe cancels plans to discontinue Adobe Animate following backlash
Adobe cancels plans to discontinue Adobe Animate following backlash
Spotify introduces offline lyrics and global translation support
Spotify introduces offline lyrics and global translation support
Intel announces plans to enter into GPU market, challenging Nvidia
Intel announces plans to enter into GPU market, challenging Nvidia
SpaceX acquired xAI: Taking AI race beyond Earth
SpaceX acquired xAI: Taking AI race beyond Earth
WhatsApp brings exciting Status Reaction Stickers feature: Check details
WhatsApp brings exciting Status Reaction Stickers feature: Check details
Adobe Animate to shut down on THIS date as company shifts focus to AI
Adobe Animate to shut down on THIS date as company shifts focus to AI
WhatsApp introduces 'insightful' update for Channel
WhatsApp introduces 'insightful' update for Channel
Musk’s Grok receives major relief after explicit sexual content controversy
Musk’s Grok receives major relief after explicit sexual content controversy
Nvidia CEO rejects ongoing reports of delays in $100B OpenAI investment
Nvidia CEO rejects ongoing reports of delays in $100B OpenAI investment
Apple’s foldable iPhone may pressure Samsung to raise Galaxy battery capacity
Apple’s foldable iPhone may pressure Samsung to raise Galaxy battery capacity
Anthropic rolls out agentic plug-ins to Cowork
Anthropic rolls out agentic plug-ins to Cowork

Popular News

Nintendo Direct February 2026 Partner Showcase: Everything you need to know

Nintendo Direct February 2026 Partner Showcase: Everything you need to know
11 minutes ago
Bitcoin price faces major drop as investors shift focus to gold

Bitcoin price faces major drop as investors shift focus to gold
an hour ago
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively leaked texts deepen sour bond

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively leaked texts deepen sour bond
an hour ago