Kim Kardashian court trial takes surprising turn after robber’s confession

Kim Kardashian set to appear in court to testify against 2016 Paris heist robbers

  • April 29, 2025
Kim Kardashian’s court trial against 2016 Paris heist robbers finally took place.

In October 2016, the SKIMS founder was robbed at a luxury hotel in Paris by masked men. French media houses labelled the incident as the “heist of the century.”

The 10 people who are accused of robbing reality star including Yunice Abbas, Aomar Ait Khedache, 69, and his son Harminy, 37, Didier “Blue Eyes” Dubreucq, 69, and the brother of Kardashian’s driver in Paris, Gary Madar, 35, who allegedly provide information about the SKIMS founder’s whereabouts.

As per BBC, Yunice confessed during the first day of the trial that he"regrets" the $10 million heist.

The court’s president David Du Pas further asked, "Listening to you though it feels you only feel sorry for yourself. Do you have any sympathy for your victims.”

“Before I didn't. But this time I do regret what I did… It opened my eyes. TaVs were talking about it all day and it led me to ask myself some questions,” the 71-year old alleged robber explained.

Kim Kardashian to appear in court in high profile trial:

Kim Kardashian was robbed of jewellery estimated at 10 million euros ($11.4 million at current rates).

The Kardashians star is set to take the stand on May 13.

