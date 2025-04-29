Entertainment

Beyoncé daughter Blue Ivy steals Cowboy Carter concert with iconic dance

Blue Ivy, Rumi Carter joined Beyoncé for first show of Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin Circuit Tour

  • April 29, 2025


Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy made headlines for her iconic dance moves during Cowboy Carter concert.

On Monday, the Grammy winner kicked off Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin Circuit Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles after her successful Renaissance World Tour in 2023.

Queen Bey kicked off the concert with the country song American Rhapsody. She also performed her hit singles including Crazy in Love, Amen, and I’m That Girl.

Blue made her return to the stage and her sister Rumi also joined her this time for the three-hour show.

Beyoncé brought her kids on stage during an electrifying performance of hit track, Protector.

Fans reaction to Blue Ivy's performance

Blue Ivy's killer performance at mother Beyoncé’s concert set the internet ablaze. Her fans swarmed the internet to show love and appreciation.

A fan wrote on X, "Beyonce is a wonderful mom! Her kids love her so much and she gives them supervised freedom to be creative!"

Another commented, "So proud of Blue! She said she saw y'all little comments last year and isn't playing with anyone this year."

"I'm buying a ticket just to see Rumi's adorable smile and enthusiasm! Her enthusiasm gave me joy!" a third noted.

Beyoncé’s concert ends up with fan chaos and fights

Beyoncé’s first show of Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin Circuit Tour ended up with fans fighting with each other.

TMZ posted photos from the highly-anticipated concert, capturing women in a heated brawl.

To note, her tour will conclude in Las Vegas on July 26.

