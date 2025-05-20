Justin Bieber pens open apology to Hailey for ‘mean’ Vogue cover remark

Is it too late now to say sorry for his “mean” Vogue comment?
On Tuesday, May 20, Vogue Magazine released its exciting summer issue, titled Hailey Bieber is Shutting Out the Noise – and Finding Her Bliss, that features the beautiful American model, Hailey Bieber, on the cover.
Heaping praise on his wife for this huge accomplishment, Justin Bieber penned an emotional note in which he reflected on the “mean” comment he made to the model during one of their “huge” fights.
In his open apology, the Sorry hitmaker expressed regret for telling Hailey in the past that she “would never be on the cover of vogue.”
“Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue. Yikes I know, so mean. For some reason because I felt so disrespected. I thought I gotta get even..,” reflected Justin.
He continued, “I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even. we’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection.”
Admitting his mistake, Justin Bieber apologized to Hailey, writing, “So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken.”
Justin and Hailey Bieber:
Justin Bieber got engaged to his longtime pal Hailey Bieber on July 7, 2018, and tied the knot with her later that year in November.
The couple are proud parents of their only child, son Jack Blues Bieber, whom they welcomed on August 23, 2024.