Meghan Markle compares Prince Harry to famous game hero amid UK security battle

Prince Harry is challenging the decision to downgrade his UK security protection, at London's Court of Appeal

  by Web Desk
  • |
  April 30, 2025
Meghan Markle is gushing over her proactive husband!

During her appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show on Monday, April 28, the Duchess of Sussex heaped praises on Prince Harry for being her constant support system.

"It's not something to be taken for granted when you have a partner, a spouse, who is just so behind you," she said, adding, "H, that man loves me so much. Look what we've built? We have a beautiful life, we have two healthy children."

The Suits actress went on to compare their relationship to the popular Nintendo game, Super Mario Bros.

"I always think about it like the end of Super Mario Bros. When you get to the final final level and they say, 'Slay the dragon, save the princess.' I'm like, that's my husband," the Duchess of Sussex gushed.

She further added, "He's constantly going to do whatever he can to make sure that our family is safe and protected, and we're uplifted and still make time for date nights."

Meghan Markle’s sweet confession comes as Prince Harry fighting against the UK government's decision to downgrade his and his family’s security protection at London's Court of Appeal.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle life in Montecito

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who tied the knot on May 19, 2018, at St George's Chapel, Windsor, stepped back from their royal duties in 2020 and left the United Kingdom. 

The couple now live in Montecito with their two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet.

