‘Dallas’ actress Priscilla Pointer passes away at 100

Priscilla Pointer, who was born in NYC in 1924, had a decades-long career, with notable roles in film and TV

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 30, 2025
Priscilla Pointer, the legendary Broadway and TV actress, has passed away at the age of 100.

Amy Irving, Pointer’s daughter, announced her sad demise on Instagram on April 29.

“Priscilla Pointer, May 18th, 1924-April 28th, 2025,” she wrote alongside a carousel of heartwarming photos of her mother from over the years.

Irving further added, “Priscilla Pointer, acclaimed stage television and film actress, and mother of David, Katie, and Amy Irving, died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 100, hopefully to run off with her 2 adoring husbands and her many dogs. She most definitely will be missed.”

Meanwhile, Pointer's son, David Irving, told USA Today that she died of natural causes in an assisted living facility in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Pointer is survived by her children.

Priscilla Pointer acting career:

Priscilla Pointer, who was born in New York City in 1924, had a decades-long career, with notable roles in film and television, including 44 episodes of the popular soap opera Dallas as Rebecca Barnes Wentworth.

The late actress made her Broadway debut in Danton's Death in 1965 and after that she appeared in multiple other productions, including The Time of Your Life, Yerma and A Streetcar Named Desire. 

Pointer also appeared in iconic films like Carrie, Mommie Dearest, Looking for Mr. Goodbar, Twilight Zone: The Movie, Blue Velvet and A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors.

