Prince William set to remove Meghan Markle's big title upon becoming king

Prince William is reportedly planning to strip Meghan Markle of her royal title once he ascends the throne.
As per the Daily Beast, the Prince of Wales decided to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their HRH titles once he inherits the British throne from King Charles III.
A royal insider shared, “Charles might be happy to put up with this, but William won’t,” referring to Markle’s use of her HRH title alongside her lifestyle products, including a pricey jam.
The source went on to say, “He loathes and despises Harry and Meghan with every bone in his body, he believes they have betrayed everything the family stands for and the idea that they are using their royal status as a calling card will enrage him.”
It is reported that the Duchess breached the agreement with the late Queen Elizabeth II in using the HRH title, which stands for “Her Royal Highness”
The Suits alum violated the pact in promotion of her personal brand, As Ever.
Notably, Meghan Markle seemingly misused her title after podcast interview on Monday, the Duchess signed a gift basket — containing “homemade strawberry sauce” — for host Jamie Kern Lima with the HRH title.
However, a source rejected claims that the mother of two broke the agreement, explaining it was a “personal gift.”
“Harry and Meghan retain their HRH titles; however, by agreement, they do not use them for commercial purposes,” the source said, adding, “While they do not publicly use ‘HRH,’ this was a personal gift, and their titles remain.”
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry royal role exit:
To note, Harry and Meghan exit from royal duties after their royal feud with the firm to move to southern California in 2020.
Since then, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have welcomed children Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, and they live in Montecito.