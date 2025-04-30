Beyoncé's mom gives sweet nod to her daughter as Cowboy Carter tour begins  

Tina Knowles gave a special nod to her daughter, Beyoncé, after she kicked off her highly-anticipated concert tour, Cowboy Carter.
The proud mom seemingly could not hold her emotions after her pop star daughter officially began her tour with her first spectacular performance at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles on Monday, April 28.
Tina turned to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, April 29, to share her favorite moments from Beyoncé’s iconic concert tour.
The 71-year-old American businessman released a heartfelt photo from the Grammy-winning artist's recent show.
The picture shows her little daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, whom she shares with her husband, Jay-Z, joined her onstage.
Her little ones accompanied their mother when she performed on her superhit track, Protector, from her musical album, Cowboy Carter.
Tina captioned her post, "Oh my God this moment!! The tears, the love the protection. It’s one of my favorite songs on the record."
She continued, "Because it talks about allowing your children to grow and to shine on their own, but still being a protector."
Beyoncé kicked off her headline grabbing concert tour Cowboy Carter
For those unaware, Beyoncé kicked off her tenth ongoing concert tour, Cowboy Carter, on Monday, April, in Los Angeles and will wrap up her headline-grabbing tour on July 26 in Las Vegas this year.
Beyoncé will promote her eight studio album, Cowboy Carter, through this concert tour.
The globally known singer will perform next on Thursday, May 1, at SoFi stadium.