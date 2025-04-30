Entertainment

Beyoncé's mom gives sweet nod to her daughter as Cowboy Carter tour begins

The 'Halo' hitmaker kicked off her headline-grabbing concert tour 'Cowboy Carter' earlier this week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 30, 2025
Beyoncés mom gives sweet nod to her daughter as Cowboy Carter tour begins
Beyoncé's mom gives sweet nod to her daughter as Cowboy Carter tour begins  

Tina Knowles gave a special nod to her daughter, Beyoncé, after she kicked off her highly-anticipated concert tour, Cowboy Carter.

The proud mom seemingly could not hold her emotions after her pop star daughter officially began her tour with her first spectacular performance at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles on Monday, April 28.

Tina turned to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, April 29, to share her favorite moments from Beyoncé’s iconic concert tour.

The 71-year-old American businessman released a heartfelt photo from the Grammy-winning artist's recent show. 

The picture shows her little daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, whom she shares with her husband, Jay-Z, joined her onstage.

Her little ones accompanied their mother when she performed on her superhit track, Protector, from her musical album, Cowboy Carter.

Tina captioned her post, "Oh my God this moment!! The tears, the love the protection. It’s one of my favorite songs on the record."

She continued, "Because it talks about allowing your children to grow and to shine on their own, but still being a protector."

Beyoncé kicked off her headline grabbing concert tour Cowboy Carter  

For those unaware, Beyoncé kicked off her tenth ongoing concert tour, Cowboy Carter, on Monday, April, in Los Angeles and will wrap up her headline-grabbing tour on July 26 in Las Vegas this year.

Beyoncé will promote her eight studio album, Cowboy Carter, through this concert tour.   

The globally known singer will perform next on Thursday, May 1, at SoFi stadium. 

Beyoncé's mom gives sweet nod to her daughter as Cowboy Carter tour begins

Beyoncé's mom gives sweet nod to her daughter as Cowboy Carter tour begins

Prince William set to remove Meghan Markle's big title upon becoming king

Prince William set to remove Meghan Markle's big title upon becoming king
Luka Doncic makes grand gesture for late Gianna and Kobe Bryant

Luka Doncic makes grand gesture for late Gianna and Kobe Bryant
‘Dallas’ actress Priscilla Pointer passes away at 100

‘Dallas’ actress Priscilla Pointer passes away at 100
‘Dallas’ actress Priscilla Pointer passes away at 100
‘Dallas’ actress Priscilla Pointer passes away at 100
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce relationship status disclosed amid their solo outings
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce relationship status disclosed amid their solo outings
Ed Sheeran posts Taylor Swift's never before seen photo
Ed Sheeran posts Taylor Swift's never before seen photo
Beyoncé daughter Blue Ivy steals Cowboy Carter concert with iconic dance
Beyoncé daughter Blue Ivy steals Cowboy Carter concert with iconic dance
Kim Kardashian court trial takes surprising turn after robber’s confession
Kim Kardashian court trial takes surprising turn after robber’s confession
Amanda Kloots makes red carpet debut with boyfriend Justin Gimelstob
Amanda Kloots makes red carpet debut with boyfriend Justin Gimelstob
'Peaky Blinders' to return for ‘new series’ with surprising plot twist
'Peaky Blinders' to return for ‘new series’ with surprising plot twist
Jackie Chan set to be honored at 78th Locarno Film Festival?
Jackie Chan set to be honored at 78th Locarno Film Festival?
Dua Lipa attends 50th Chaplin Award Gala without beau Callum Turner
Dua Lipa attends 50th Chaplin Award Gala without beau Callum Turner
Florence Pugh reveals how 'Thunderbolts' special scene transformed her mindset
Florence Pugh reveals how 'Thunderbolts' special scene transformed her mindset
Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Chart-topping songs she’s bringing onstage
Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Chart-topping songs she’s bringing onstage
Beyoncé makes bold family moment on tour debut amid ticket sales crisis
Beyoncé makes bold family moment on tour debut amid ticket sales crisis