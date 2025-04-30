Entertainment

Katy Perry breaks silence on Blue Origin's space trip controversy

The '143' crooner finally responded to the ongoing backlash surrounding her recent space trip

  • April 30, 2025
Katy Perry, who has been busy with her fifth concert tour, The Lifetimes, responded to the backlash over her recent space trip. 

The Dark Horse hitmaker has received brutal online hate after she took a 10-minute flight alongside her female crew to visit space for the first time on Monday, April 14.

Shortly after her headline-making move was criticized by several celebrities and fans, for violating the nature of God through her rocket launch trip.

Now, responding to the backlash Katy took to one of her fans’ Instagram handle on Tuesday, April 29, and began replying to the comments of her well-wishers to explain her stance on the controversy.  

In the comments section, she replied to her fan, stating, "I’m so grateful for you guys. We’re on this beautiful and wild journey together."

"My therapist said something years ago that has been a game changer, no one can make you believe something about yourself that you don’t already believe about yourself’ and if I ever do have any feelings about it then it’s an opportunity to investigate the feeling underneath it," she noted.

Perry further urged her fans to refrain from trolling any celebrity, trying to create history with their efforts.

Katy Perry begins highly anticipated concert tour The Lifetimes 

This update came after Katy Perry kicked off her science-fiction-inspired concert tour, The Lifetimes, on Wednesday, April 23, to promote her seventh studio album, 143, which she released last year.

The 40-year-old Roar hitmaker is set to conclude her highly anticipated ongoing fifth concert tour on December 7 in Abu Dhabi.  

