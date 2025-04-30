Meghan Markle copies Kate Middleton's 14th anniversary look in new video

Meghan Markle has shared a delightful video amid huge backlash for using her stripped royal title.
Just a day after making headlines for breaking Megxit deal with late Queen Elizabeth, Meghan offered a peek into her harvest day at Montecito mansion, in LA.
The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram stories to share a video of herself walking down the stairs with a giant flower basket.
"End of day harvest" Meghan wrote in the caption which was punctuated with a flower and an orange emoji.
In the next video, she was seen carrying another basket full of oranges, while taking a stroll in her orchard.
The mom-of-two concluded her Instagram stories with a closer look into her harvested items, including a small basket of strawberries, with her beagle making a cameo in the video.
What was surprising was Meghan's look for the day, as she was coincidentally — or perhaps purposely — dressed like the future Queen.
Meghan was wearing a dark green sweater with fitted sleeves, paired with a dark jeans.
She added style to her chic outfit with a white baseball cap and long boots.
While, Kate's was a vision in a similar outfit, featuring a denim button-down shirt, teamed with a dark skinny jeans and checkered blazer as she marked her 14th anniversary day with Prince William in Isle of Mull in Scotland.
For the unversed, the Prince and Princess of Wales are currently in the Scotland on a two-day trip to the Isle of Mull as the Duck and Duchess of Rothesay.
Meghan Markle, who is believed to be not on speaking terms with the Waleses, shared the videos on her Instagram after her appearance at Jamie Kern Lima's podcast.
During their conversation, the podcast host revealed a food box she received from the wife of Prince Harry last year, with a greeting card.
"With the compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex", read the text imprinted on the card, which is being considered as a violation of her agreement with the royal family.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle royal title agreement and Megxit
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were stripped of their His and Her Royal Highness titles in 2020 when they left Britain and moved to the US.
As per their deal with the late queen, the royal couple cannot use their titles for commercial purposes.