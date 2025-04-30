Prince Andrew faces emotional plea by his late accuser Virgina's legal team  

Prince Andrew's late accuser Virginia Giuffre's legal representative, David Boies, recently made an emotional plea against the British Royal Family member.
Shortly after the tragic death of his client, who accused the Duke of York of sexual abuse in August 2021, the attorney demanded an apology from the younger brother of King Charles.
As reported by The Telegraph, David revealed that the late Virginia had hoped the 65-year-old prince would apologize over the accusations made by the deceased soul.
The lawyer urged Andrew that if "he wants redemption if he wants forgiveness, he’s got to take responsibility for what happened."
In the recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored season 3, David said, "I’d like to have him say, ‘I’m sorry,” before adding, "He may not remember that it was Virginia, but he can’t forget the event. And he needs, I think, to just come clean."
Virginia Giuffre's lawyer made these claims after she committed suicide last week.
Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre lawsuit timeline
For those unaware, the late victim of child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, and Prince Andrew had been legally battling in a year-long dispute, when the campaigner made bombshell accusations against the prince in her 2021 lawsuit.
According to Virginia, Andrew sexually assaulted her at their mutual pal, Ghislaine Maxwell's home in Belgravia, London, and also twice more, at Epstein’s New York home and at an "orgy" on his private island in the Caribbean when she was 17.
However, Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband firmly denied the accusations and reached an out-of-court settlement with Virginia in 2022.
As of now, neither Prince Andrew nor his representatives have issued any statement over the new claims of Virginia Giuffre’s attorney.