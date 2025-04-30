Novak Djokovic quits Italian Open after consecutive setbacks

Novak Djokovic has announced his withdrawal from next month's Italian Open amid a concerning three-match losing streak.
The decision to miss the big match has raised questions about his form ahead of the French Open, where he will be pursuing his 25th Grand Slam title and 100th tournament win.
On Tuesday, April 29, the event organisers announced the decision of the 37-year-old player on social media.
Turning to their official X account, Internazionali BNL d’Italia penned, "Novak Djokovic has announced he won’t take part to #IBI25."
The social media post was accompanied with a picture of the tennis legend as he exited the court after a match.
"See you next year, Nole," the post further added.
Djokovic had a tough 2024 season with a total of 12 wins and 6 losses.
Along with that, his recent performances included consecutive defeats at the Miami Open, Monte Carlos Masters, and Madrid Open.
Last year, the world No 5 had a disappointing campaign in Rome, where he won just a single match before existing the tournament.
However, since making his debut at the Rome tournament in 2007, Djokovic has competed in it every year, earning six titles and scoring total of 68 win with 12 losses.
While discussing the 24-time grand slam champion decision to miss Italian Open with Sky Sports, British tennis coach Jamie Delgado noted, "I don't think it's a huge surprise in the sense that it hasn't looked like he’s been overly happy on the tennis court in the last couple of tournaments."
The Italian Open will be commencing from May 7 to May 18, however, fans will see Novak Djokovic on tennis court at the French Open scheduled for May 25, 2025 in Paris.