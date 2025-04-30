Entertainment

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco tease new music video with BTS glimpses

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez fueled excitement for their new music video with heartfelt Instagram post

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 30, 2025

Selena Gomez won fans' hearts after releasing behind-the-scene glimpses from her upcoming music video with her fiancé, Benny Blanco. 

The renowned singer recently launched her fourth music album, I Said I Love You First, in collaboration with Benny on March 21. 

Selena turned to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, April 29, to share a teaser for the upcoming music video.

She captioned her post, "Talk soon," accompanied by a phone receiver emoji. 

The video begins with Benny suggesting an idea to Selena, who is seen on her phone while multiple makeup artists prepare her for her next scene. 

In another segment, the couple can be seen enjoying their song together and sharing affectionate moments in a car.

However, the Grammy-winning artist has not revealed further details regarding the release of her new song.

As Selena's post traction on social media, several fans began expressing their anticipation in the comments section.

One fan commented, "Can't wait for the official release."

"You just keep giving us bops back to back," another fan wrote.

A third fan penned, "She is starting to realize she is THE SELENA GOMEZ. Thank you Benny for bringing back our beloved queen."

Why Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco released music album I Said I Love You First?

For those unaware, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who got engaged in December 2024, have released their first collaborative music album, I Said I Love You First, which they used to unfold the inside story of their romance.  

