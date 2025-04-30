World

US, Ukraine on brink of signing historic mineral deal

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal hinted at finalising a landmark deal in ‘next 24 hours’

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 30, 2025
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal hinted at finalising a landmark deal in ‘next 24 hours’
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal hinted at finalising a landmark deal in ‘next 24 hours’

The United States and Ukraine are all set to “finalise” and sign a long-awaited mineral deal.

According to CNN, after an intense week of negotiations between the two countries, the US and Ukraine would sign a mineral deal as early as Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal also told Ukrainian television that economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko was on her way to Washington to finalise the deal.

Shmyhal told the Ukrainian Telemarathon, “We are finalising the last details with our American colleagues. As soon as all the final details have been finalised, I hope that the agreement will be signed in the near future, within the next 24 hours.”

He further added that the deal will be a strategic agreement on the establishment of an investment partnership fund.

Without revealing the details of the agreement, the prime minister explained that the recent agreement will not include any assistance provided in the past.

“It is truly an equal and beneficial international agreement on joint investments in the development and recovery of Ukraine between the US and Ukrainian governments,” Shmyhal asserted.

Ukraine's payback deal?

The US and Ukraine have been long trying to finalise an agreement that could give America access to Kyiv’s mineral riches since President Donald Trump has returned to the White House for the second term in January 2025.

Trump has largely described the mineral deal as Ukraine's “payback” for the aid and help the US has provided to them since Russia's full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022.

DeepSeek brings signficant update to its math-focused AI model Prover

DeepSeek brings signficant update to its math-focused AI model Prover
Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey join Barbra Streisand for her duets album

Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey join Barbra Streisand for her duets album
New cancer drug may help patients avoid surgery and hazardous therapies

New cancer drug may help patients avoid surgery and hazardous therapies
Sinner's shocking confession: Considered quitting tennis over doping saga

Sinner's shocking confession: Considered quitting tennis over doping saga
‘Mushroom murder’ trial: Defense calls three deaths ‘a terrible accident’
‘Mushroom murder’ trial: Defense calls three deaths ‘a terrible accident’
Kangaroo creates havoc on Alabama highway, causing collision and traffic jam
Kangaroo creates havoc on Alabama highway, causing collision and traffic jam
Harvard University head forced to apologies amid students’ concerning claims
Harvard University head forced to apologies amid students’ concerning claims
Top 10 countries with highest military spending: US takes the lead
Top 10 countries with highest military spending: US takes the lead
Vietnam commemorates 50 years since war's end with grand military parade
Vietnam commemorates 50 years since war's end with grand military parade
Ivanka Trump shares sweet video of son playing piano for grandpa
Ivanka Trump shares sweet video of son playing piano for grandpa
Jeff Bezos’ Amazon faces Trump’s backlash after tariff controversy
Jeff Bezos’ Amazon faces Trump’s backlash after tariff controversy
UK beachgoers beware as this lesser-known rule could land you in trouble
UK beachgoers beware as this lesser-known rule could land you in trouble
UK Weather set to hit 29C with high UV and pollen warnings
UK Weather set to hit 29C with high UV and pollen warnings
Top 5 most-followed people on Instagram with jaw-dropping earnings
Top 5 most-followed people on Instagram with jaw-dropping earnings
Sugar tax set to hit your favourite drinks like milkshakes and more: Details
Sugar tax set to hit your favourite drinks like milkshakes and more: Details
‘Mushroom Murder’ trial begins in Australia for woman accused of killing guests
‘Mushroom Murder’ trial begins in Australia for woman accused of killing guests