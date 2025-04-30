US, Ukraine on brink of signing historic mineral deal

The United States and Ukraine are all set to “finalise” and sign a long-awaited mineral deal.
According to CNN, after an intense week of negotiations between the two countries, the US and Ukraine would sign a mineral deal as early as Wednesday, April 30, 2025.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal also told Ukrainian television that economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko was on her way to Washington to finalise the deal.
Shmyhal told the Ukrainian Telemarathon, “We are finalising the last details with our American colleagues. As soon as all the final details have been finalised, I hope that the agreement will be signed in the near future, within the next 24 hours.”
He further added that the deal will be a strategic agreement on the establishment of an investment partnership fund.
Without revealing the details of the agreement, the prime minister explained that the recent agreement will not include any assistance provided in the past.
“It is truly an equal and beneficial international agreement on joint investments in the development and recovery of Ukraine between the US and Ukrainian governments,” Shmyhal asserted.
Ukraine's payback deal?
The US and Ukraine have been long trying to finalise an agreement that could give America access to Kyiv’s mineral riches since President Donald Trump has returned to the White House for the second term in January 2025.
Trump has largely described the mineral deal as Ukraine's “payback” for the aid and help the US has provided to them since Russia's full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022.