Princess Kate honors her kids during Scotland tour with Prince William  

Princess Kate Middleton paid a sweet tribute to her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis during her two-day visit to Scotland with Prince William.
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in the Scottish Isles on Tuesday, April 29, to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary with a meaningful cause.
During their appearance at the port of Tobermory on the Isle of Mull, Kate was seen wearing two stunning necklaces with customized initials of her three children.
The jewelry piece featured three alphabets on the necklace including G, C, and L, representing Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
Several eagle-eyed fans speculated that the future Queen deliberately wore the necklace as she wanted to keep her kids alongside her as they were absent from their latest Royal engagements.
GB News reported that Kate and William’s three kids returned to school after spending hectic Easter Day services at Kensington Palace.
For those unaware, the couple did not attend the Easter Day services at Windsor Castle alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla.
However, they appeared to follow a precedent set by Charles when he was Prince of Wales.
Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton celebrate 14th wedding anniversary in Scotland
Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton chose to celebrate their wedding anniversary at the Isle of Mull in Scotland to highlight the importance of protecting the natural environment.
The couple will return to the United Kingdom after concluding their two-day visit to Scotland on Wednesday, April 30.