Princess Kate turns heads with bold look on her recent trip 

Princess Kate turned heads with a fresh new look, debuting sun-kissed blonde highlights as she stepped out under her updated royal title.
The Princess of Wales stepped out with her new blonde highlights as marked an outing with a new name during her visit to Scotland on her 14th wedding anniversary with the Prince of Wales.
The royal couple celebrated the anniversary away from home, visiting the Isle of Mull, where Kate was spotted sporting a Holland Cooper blazer and a blue shirt from Boden.
Kate’s hai transformation swiftly garnered the attention as the commentators and fans alike discussed her refreshed look.
One admirer commented, "Love the colour!" Another said: "I love it! Catherine has such spectacular hair."
A third commented: "It suits her." Finally, someone added: "Gorgeous colour."
Kate's appearance in Scotland marked a significant moment for royal watchers as her refreshed look was considered as a positive sign amid recent royal developments.
Princess Kate new title in Scotland:
In Scotland, Prince William and Princess Kate are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay.
Kate and William used their Scottish titles exclusively when they visited the country.
The couple spent their anniversary touring local community facilities as they arrived in the town of Tobermory on the Isle of Mull on April 29.
During their visit, they toured a community hub and an artisan market.