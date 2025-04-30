Royal

Royal Family shares delightful update on Duchess Sophie amid Edward’s US trip

Buckingham Palace releases delightful video of Duchess Sophie as she meets Chelsea Pensioners


King Charles has offered a peek into Duchess Sophie's recent Royal engagement with Prince Edward.

Amid the Duke of Edinburgh's trip to the United States for the International Awards USA, and other engagements Buckingham Palace shared a delightful video of the Duchess of Edinburgh from her meeting with the Chalsea Petitioners. 

In the video, Sophie can be seen grabbing drinks and playing games with the petitioners. 

The Instagram post was accompanied by a caption noting, "The Duchess of Edinburgh has joined a ‘full house’ (!) of Chelsea Pensioners at the @RoyalHospitalChelsea for an evening of Bingo!" 

As per Buckingham Palace statement, "Tuesday night Bingo is a cherished activity amongst the Pensioners, helping to alleviate loneliness, promote mental wellbeing and strengthen the sense of community within the home of the army veterans." 

