Tom Holland strikes pose with Lewis Hamilton at Beverage Forum

F1 driver Lewis Hamilton and Tom Holland reunite ahead of 2025 Met Gala

  • April 30, 2025
Lewis Hamilton and Tom Holland teamed up at the 30th Annual Beverage Forum.

On Tuesday, April 29, the high profile forum was held at the Westdrift Hotel in Manhattan Beach, California.

The Ferrari driver, 40, and the Spider-Man actor, 28, attended the event to promote their non-alcoholic beverage brands, Almave and BERO.

As per Just Jared, Tom was also part of the panel discussion with Beverage Forum CEO Danny Stepper, where he got candid about his sobriety journey.

He shared the story behind developing BERO and the future of the brand.

The Avengers: Endgame star said, “For me BERO represents a lifestyle and it’s about inclusion and people feeling comfortable in social environments, which is something I really struggled with when I got sober.”

Tom also revealed the legacy of the brand, “If we can build this brand and it represents that for its lifetime, then I think it would be something I would be incredibly proud of.”

While concluding his remarks, the British actor noted, “Not only does it look great and tastes great; but I’m more proud of how it can help people. And if that messaging can stay strong and central, then I think we would have achieved what we set out to do.”

Tom Holland, Lewis Hamilton to attend 2025 Met Gala:

Lewis Hamilton and Tom Holland will attend the 2025 Met Gala.

Notably, the renowned actor is set to attend the event alongside his fiancée Zendaya.

