Sinner's shocking confession: Considered quitting tennis over doping saga

Jannik Sinner revealed brutal thoughts of ‘giving up everything’ amid the doping scandal

  by Web Desk
  • |
  April 30, 2025
World No. 1 tennis star Jannik Sinner opened up about the difficult times that he faced during his doping scandal.

According to The Guardian, Sinner revealed that he considered quitting tennis before accepting a three-month ban in his doping case.

Speaking to the Italian TV station RAI, Sinner said, “When I arrived in Australia in January, I was uncomfortable, also because it seemed to me that the other players looked at me differently. For a moment, I even thought about giving up everything.”

“In the end I built my own bubble, where no one else entered, and this certainly gave me the desire to continue, the desire to prepare well for the slams. I am very happy that this phase is over,” he added.

The three-time Grand Slam winner said that he is ready to start again and acknowledged that although “a period of stop” was short, it was necessary for him.

Sinner all set to make a comeback

Sinner, who accepted a three-month ban with the World Anti-Doping Agency over the positive tests in February after winning the Australian Open, is all set to make a comeback in May.

His ban will end on May 5, 2025, right before the home event, the Italian Open in Rome. The 23-year-old is on a 21-match winning streak since a final loss against Carlos Alcaraz in Beijing in October 2024 and is standing firmly on the top ranking with a lead of close to 2,000 points.

