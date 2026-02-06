Kim Kardashian addresses Kanye West family drama: 'We will be okay’

Kim Kardashian finally addressed the family drama surrounding Kanye West, admitting that they'll be okay.
The 45 –year-old reality star while give a sneak peek into the status of her relationship with ex-husband, told Complex on Thursday, February 5, “We’ll always be family,”
Kardashian went on to say, “We both know that.”
“We will be okay, and there's so much love for our family," she said, adding, “We want what’s best for our kids.”
Despite the support, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been vocal about her differences with her 48-year-old ex-husband, particularly on co-parenting with him, lead to a breakdown of their nearly decade-long marriage.
In one of the episodes of The Kardashians in November 2025, Kardashian revealed that despite his claims of calling their children, he "never once called".
"I mean, I always encourage a relationship, but a healthy one," she said, adding that it's "frustrating that my character as a mom" comes into question because of his erratic behaviour.
"Sometimes I just feel like snapping, but I can’t. I just can’t,” she confessed, adding, "My only focus and job is really just to be strong for my kids."
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West first met in 2012, and tied the knot in 2014.
The reality filed for divorce in 2021 from the rapper and their divorce was finalised in 2022.
The ex-couple shares four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.