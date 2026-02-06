Justin Bieber, Hailey's bond takes new turn after emotional Grammys return

Justin and Hailey Bieber are in a “strong place” and focused on their own lives following Justin’s emotional return at the Grammys.
As per PEOPLE, a source shared that the Rhode founder showed her continuous support to the Peaches singer during the creation of his album Swag.
“Hailey was with Justin through all of it, from rehearsals to studio time and Grammys week,” the source stated.
“She’s been right there throughout and watched him build the album from the ground up," the source noted.
Sharing further about the mother of one, a tipster went on to say, "She was so proud seeing his vision come to light onstage.”
According to the source, Hailey and Justin are “in such a strong place right now,” adding that the Baby singer “feels deeply supported.”
Notably, this heart touching details came after Justin performed Yukon — which was nominated for Best R&B Performance — on Sunday, February 1, 2026.
For his electrifying performance, he chose to wear nothing but a pair of purple satin boxer shorts (which matched his guitar) and black socks, showing off his abs and smattering of tattoos.
The shorts were custom-made by Justin's new fashion brand, SKYLRK.
Hailey Bieber also shared a post-Grammys Instagram photo of herself and Justin in a lift, captioning it “That’s my baby.”
Justin wore baggy jeans and an open hoodie, while Hailey looked polished in a beaded, backless mini dress.