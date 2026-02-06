Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Justin Bieber, Hailey's bond takes new turn after emotional Grammys return

Justin Bieber performed 'Yukon," which was nominated for Best R&B Performance in Grammys

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Justin Bieber, Haileys relationship takes new turn after emotional Grammys return
Justin Bieber, Hailey's relationship takes new turn after emotional Grammys return

Justin and Hailey Bieber are in a “strong place” and focused on their own lives following Justin’s emotional return at the Grammys.

As per PEOPLE, a source shared that the Rhode founder showed her continuous support to the Peaches singer during the creation of his album Swag.

“Hailey was with Justin through all of it, from rehearsals to studio time and Grammys week,” the source stated.

“She’s been right there throughout and watched him build the album from the ground up," the source noted.

Sharing further about the mother of one, a tipster went on to say, "She was so proud seeing his vision come to light onstage.”

According to the source, Hailey and Justin are “in such a strong place right now,” adding that the Baby singer “feels deeply supported.”

Notably, this heart touching details came after Justin performed Yukon — which was nominated for Best R&B Performance — on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

For his electrifying performance, he chose to wear nothing but a pair of purple satin boxer shorts (which matched his guitar) and black socks, showing off his abs and smattering of tattoos. 

The shorts were custom-made by Justin's new fashion brand, SKYLRK.

Hailey Bieber also shared a post-Grammys Instagram photo of herself and Justin in a lift, captioning it “That’s my baby.”

Justin wore baggy jeans and an open hoodie, while Hailey looked polished in a beaded, backless mini dress.

Jim Carrey’s ‘Grinch’ sequel buzz reignites after Taylor Momsen remarks
Jim Carrey’s ‘Grinch’ sequel buzz reignites after Taylor Momsen remarks
Kim Kardashian addresses Kanye West family drama: 'We will be okay’
Kim Kardashian addresses Kanye West family drama: 'We will be okay’
Travis Kelce gives sneak peek at wild guest experience for Taylor Swift wedding
Travis Kelce gives sneak peek at wild guest experience for Taylor Swift wedding
Jacob Elordi, Margot Robbie land in hot water ahead of 'Wuthering Heights' release
Jacob Elordi, Margot Robbie land in hot water ahead of 'Wuthering Heights' release
Zayn Malik excites fans with Konnakol tour date reveal
Zayn Malik excites fans with Konnakol tour date reveal
Tate McRae breaks silence after betrayal claims over 2026 Winter Olympics ad
Tate McRae breaks silence after betrayal claims over 2026 Winter Olympics ad
Tom Cruise makes striking appearance on elite superbike amid new romance buzz
Tom Cruise makes striking appearance on elite superbike amid new romance buzz
Prime Video makes exciting announcement for 'The Grand Tour'
Prime Video makes exciting announcement for 'The Grand Tour'
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively leaked texts deepen sour bond
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively leaked texts deepen sour bond
Tate McRae sparks outrage for ‘betraying’ Canada at 2026 Winter Olympics
Tate McRae sparks outrage for ‘betraying’ Canada at 2026 Winter Olympics
Kim Kardashian debuts plunging black look after romantic trip with Lewis Hamilton
Kim Kardashian debuts plunging black look after romantic trip with Lewis Hamilton
D4vd's pal Neo Langston faces grand jury after Montana arrest
D4vd's pal Neo Langston faces grand jury after Montana arrest

Popular News

Justin Bieber, Hailey's bond takes new turn after emotional Grammys return

Justin Bieber, Hailey's bond takes new turn after emotional Grammys return
2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian addresses Kanye West family drama: 'We will be okay’

Kim Kardashian addresses Kanye West family drama: 'We will be okay’
2 hours ago
Novak Djokovic sets unexpected new record after Australian Open defeat

Novak Djokovic sets unexpected new record after Australian Open defeat
2 hours ago