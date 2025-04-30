Entertainment

Jenna Ortega shares new ‘exciting’ project ahead of ‘Wednesday’ release

Jenna Ortega reveals she has written a screenplay for 'almost 10 years' and plans to direct it

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 30, 2025
Jenna Ortega shares new ‘exciting’ project ahead of ‘Wednesday’ release
Jenna Ortega shares new ‘exciting’ project ahead of ‘Wednesday’ release

Jenna Ortega has shared a delightful news about an “exciting” project ahead of Wednesday release.

The 22-year old American actress confessed that she has written a screenplay, which took “almost 10 years.”

During a chat with the Hurry Up Tomorrow costar for V Magazine, Jenna revealed, “I have a script that I’ve known that I was going to make for almost 10 years. It’s weird because it’s something that I thought of when I was younger and when I first started out in this field.”

The Scream star added, “And it’s only now that I’m actually starting to take the steps to get it made, which is really interesting.”

After working on the hit Netflix series, Wednesday, Jenna admitted that she has learned a lot from her peers.

The Death of a Unicorn actress noted, “There’s so much that goes on behind the scenes that I wasn’t aware of. I’m just putting the puzzle pieces together in my head. So I think I needed a few years of that under my belt to understand the order of doing things.”

However, despite the challenges Jenna shared that she’s “excited” to work on her screenplay.

Wednesday second season release date

The second season of Wednesday is set to release on August 6, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.

Jenna Ortega will reprise her role as Wednesday Addams, alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Hunter Doohan, and more.

US Senate committee approves Jared Isaacman as NASA chief

US Senate committee approves Jared Isaacman as NASA chief
Perplexity AI chatbot now accessible on WhatsApp: How to access it?

Perplexity AI chatbot now accessible on WhatsApp: How to access it?
Royal Family shares delightful update on Duchess Sophie amid Edward’s US trip

Royal Family shares delightful update on Duchess Sophie amid Edward’s US trip
Jenna Ortega shares new ‘exciting’ project ahead of ‘Wednesday’ release

Jenna Ortega shares new ‘exciting’ project ahead of ‘Wednesday’ release
Selena Gomez spills beans about skipping big wedding tradition with Benny
Selena Gomez spills beans about skipping big wedding tradition with Benny
Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey join Barbra Streisand for her duets album
Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey join Barbra Streisand for her duets album
Michael Bolton opens up about his brain cancer diagnosis
Michael Bolton opens up about his brain cancer diagnosis
Tom Holland strikes pose with Lewis Hamilton at Beverage Forum
Tom Holland strikes pose with Lewis Hamilton at Beverage Forum
'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner reveals new details of his snowplow accident
'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner reveals new details of his snowplow accident
Ellen Pompeo proudly poses at Hollywood Walk of Fame star with family
Ellen Pompeo proudly poses at Hollywood Walk of Fame star with family
Kim Kardashian shares glimpses of Met Gala preparation
Kim Kardashian shares glimpses of Met Gala preparation
Ed Sheeran reveals how 2015 lawsuit inspired his new song 'Old Phone'
Ed Sheeran reveals how 2015 lawsuit inspired his new song 'Old Phone'
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco tease new music video with BTS glimpses
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco tease new music video with BTS glimpses
Robert De Niro's daughter Airyn opens up about coming out as trans
Robert De Niro's daughter Airyn opens up about coming out as trans
‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ trailer: Jesse Eisenberg returns with new power
‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ trailer: Jesse Eisenberg returns with new power
Katy Perry breaks silence on Blue Origin's space trip controversy
Katy Perry breaks silence on Blue Origin's space trip controversy