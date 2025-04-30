Jenna Ortega shares new ‘exciting’ project ahead of ‘Wednesday’ release

Jenna Ortega has shared a delightful news about an “exciting” project ahead of Wednesday release.
The 22-year old American actress confessed that she has written a screenplay, which took “almost 10 years.”
During a chat with the Hurry Up Tomorrow costar for V Magazine, Jenna revealed, “I have a script that I’ve known that I was going to make for almost 10 years. It’s weird because it’s something that I thought of when I was younger and when I first started out in this field.”
The Scream star added, “And it’s only now that I’m actually starting to take the steps to get it made, which is really interesting.”
After working on the hit Netflix series, Wednesday, Jenna admitted that she has learned a lot from her peers.
The Death of a Unicorn actress noted, “There’s so much that goes on behind the scenes that I wasn’t aware of. I’m just putting the puzzle pieces together in my head. So I think I needed a few years of that under my belt to understand the order of doing things.”
However, despite the challenges Jenna shared that she’s “excited” to work on her screenplay.
Wednesday second season release date
The second season of Wednesday is set to release on August 6, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.
Jenna Ortega will reprise her role as Wednesday Addams, alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Hunter Doohan, and more.