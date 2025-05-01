King Frederik shares exciting update from third-day of Greenland trip

King Frederik has shared some exciting updates from the third-day of his Greenland trip.
On April 30, the King of Denmark visited the University of Greenland and met students from the SILA programme.
The Royal Family posted pictures from his adventurous trip on Instagram and shared crucial details.
“The weather was at its finest as His Majesty The King experienced Greenland's magnificent nature during an excursion into the backcountry of Nuuk yesterday. At the invitation of the Premier of Government, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, the journey went through rugged terrain by snowmobile and UTV,” the caption read.
It further continued, “Along the way, The King enjoyed views of mountains, valleys, and the well-known Sermitsiaq mountain.”
During the trip, Frederik also had a dinner with Prime Minister of Greenland, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, at the Hans Egede House.
He was set to visit Station Nord, a military and scientific station, alongside Denmark's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Troels Lund Poulsen, but the plan was cancelled at the last minute.
According to the official website of the Danish Royal Family, his majesty was also supposed to tour with the Sirius Dog Sled Patrol, however, this royal engagement was also cancelled.
King Frederik's last royal trip
This is the second time King Frederik embarked on a solo trip in April.
The monarch visited Japan from April 23 – 25, upon the invitation of the Japanese government.