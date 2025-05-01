Sabrina Carpenter teases big career move with surprising Lady Gaga connection

Sabrina Carpenter announces a major career shift, revealing an exciting new project that comes with a surprising Lady Gaga connection.
As per Dailymail, the Short n’ Sweet singer is taking the same career path similar to Lady Gaga, Madonna and Dua Lipa.
They all have done campaigns for the Italian luxury fashion house over the years.
Notably, Carpenter, fresh off her recent Fortnite collaboration, was featured this week in a bold new series of images and video captured by Carlijn Jacobs.
According to the brand website, Carpenter said, “I have always felt empowered when wearing Versace. That is what Versace means to me: amazing clothes which empower individuals to express themself in so many different ways.”
The Please Please Please singer went on to explain, “This La Vacanza collection is exactly that and feels so free and exciting to wear.”
It is stated that the new collection is “centered around La Vacanza 2025' and 'captures its transformative pool-to-occasion spirit in a poolside atmosphere imbued with the classic language of Hollywood.”
Short n' Sweet tour:
Notably, Sabrina Carpenter's latest collaboration came after she recently marked the end of the European leg of her Short n' Sweet tour.
In early April, she posted on her Instagram account which has 46.6 million followers, “and that's a wrap on Short n' Sweet tour europe leg!!!! These shows were straight out of my dreams.”'