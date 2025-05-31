Miley Cyrus brings back 'Hannah Montana' memories at intimate fan concert 

Miley Cyrus recently reminisced about her iconic Hannah Montana moments during a private concert for her fans.
Billboard shared the video of the Flowers crooner on TikTok earlier this week, where the Grammy-winning artist belted out the lyrics of the song, The Climb, from her classic 2009 film, Hannah Montana: The Movie.
The 32-year-old musician teased her fans while opening the notes of the hit track, "I’m not singing The Climb but I could."
"Is that the right word? Do you know the chorus?" Cyrus added.
As the Party in the U.S.A hitmaker completed her musical performance, she joked that her drummer and boyfriend, Maxx Morando, had "been waiting since middle school" to play the song.
In addition to The Climbs, she also performed some of her infamous ballads, such as End of the World, More to Lose, Easy Lover, as well as Flowers.
This performance marked the first time she has publicly sang the superhit rendition in years.
What is Miley Cyrus' last music album?
For those unaware, Miley Cyrus dropped her highly-anticipated ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, on Friday, May 30th.
The globally recognized singer previously released her Grammy-winning musical collection, Endless Summer Vacation.
Now, with her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, Miley Cyrus is offering fans a new musical vista where bangers and ballads exist in harmony.