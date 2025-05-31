Entertainment

Miley Cyrus brings back 'Hannah Montana' memories at intimate fan concert

The 'Flowers' crooner was appeared in a classic family-musical film 'Hannah Montana: The Movie' in 2009

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Miley Cyrus brings back 'Hannah Montana' memories at intimate fan concert 

Miley Cyrus recently reminisced about her iconic Hannah Montana moments during a private concert for her fans.

Billboard shared the video of the Flowers crooner on TikTok earlier this week, where the Grammy-winning artist belted out the lyrics of the song, The Climb, from her classic 2009 film, Hannah Montana: The Movie.

The 32-year-old musician teased her fans while opening the notes of the hit track, "I’m not singing The Climb but I could."

"Is that the right word? Do you know the chorus?" Cyrus added.

As the Party in the U.S.A hitmaker completed her musical performance, she joked that her drummer and boyfriend, Maxx Morando, had "been waiting since middle school" to play the song. 

In addition to The Climbs, she also performed some of her infamous ballads, such as End of the World, More to Lose, Easy Lover, as well as Flowers.

This performance marked the first time she has publicly sang the superhit rendition in years. 

What is Miley Cyrus' last music album?

For those unaware, Miley Cyrus dropped her highly-anticipated ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, on Friday, May 30th.  

The globally recognized singer previously released her Grammy-winning musical collection, Endless Summer Vacation.

Now, with her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, Miley Cyrus is offering fans a new musical vista where bangers and ballads exist in harmony. 

How much Taylor Swift paid to purchase her master recordings? Find out
How much Taylor Swift paid to purchase her master recordings? Find out
Jaw dropping amount Taylor Swift paid to buy back the masters of her first six albums revealed
Jennifer Garner playfully reveals how it feels to be angry at ‘old age’
Jennifer Garner playfully reveals how it feels to be angry at ‘old age’
The '13 Going on 30' star shares glimpses into her recent life in May photo-dump
Robin Thicke marries model April Love Geary after seven years of engagement
Robin Thicke marries model April Love Geary after seven years of engagement
April Love Geary and Robin Thicke began dating each other in 2014
Loretta Swit, Emmy-winning ‘M*A*S*H’ star, passes away at 87
Loretta Swit, Emmy-winning ‘M*A*S*H’ star, passes away at 87
Two-time Emmy Award winner Loretta Swit breathed her last at the age of 87 in New York
Valerie Mahaffey, 'Young Sheldon' star, dies at 71
Valerie Mahaffey, 'Young Sheldon' star, dies at 71
Valerie Mahaffey's publicist confirmed that the actress died after suffering from cancer
Travis Kelce publicly shows love to Taylor Swift after she reclaims her masters
Travis Kelce publicly shows love to Taylor Swift after she reclaims her masters
The Grammy-winning star announced that she now owns the masters to her first six studio albums
Sydney Sweeney spotted in bathrobe day after launching bathwater soap
Sydney Sweeney spotted in bathrobe day after launching bathwater soap
Sydney Sweeney announced her new bathwater-infused limited-edition soap on Thursday
Brian McKnight's estranged son Niko passes away at 32
Brian McKnight's estranged son Niko passes away at 32
Niko revealed about his stage 4 colon cancer at the beginning of this year
Cardi B lashes out at Offset in emotional rant amid divorce: ‘I want you to die’
Cardi B lashes out at Offset in emotional rant amid divorce: ‘I want you to die’
Cardi B and Offset share three children, daughter Kulture Kiari, son Wave Set, and a baby girl, Blossom
Selena Gomez gushes over Taylor Swift’s music catalog win: 'You did that, Tay!'
Selena Gomez gushes over Taylor Swift’s music catalog win: 'You did that, Tay!'
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been good friends since more than a decade
Ariana Grande signs on for 'Meet the Parents' upcoming series
Ariana Grande signs on for 'Meet the Parents' upcoming series
The singer-turned-actress last appeared in Oscar-nominated movie, 'Wicked' last year
Cruz Beckham takes brutal dig at brother Brooklyn as family rift escalates
Cruz Beckham takes brutal dig at brother Brooklyn as family rift escalates
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have been involved in a family rift with David and Victoria since last year